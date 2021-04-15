News: Compleat Software Invited to Join the Information Technology Alliance (ITA) as an Alliance Partner | CitizenWire

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Being recognized for its clear commitment to providing superior technology products and solutions to small and medium-size businesses, Compleat Software has joined the Information Technology Alliance (ITA).



ITA is the highly regarded international not-for-profit association of leading Consulting and VAR firms, CPA firms, and technology product/service providers. The ITA invitation was extended because of the high level of support and service Compleat Software has provided to their business partners and clients, and for their commitment to being a leader in the information technology (IT) industry.



"The primary focus of ITA is to provide an independent forum for leading IT business owners to exchange information, share best practices, assess the current status and future direction of the profession, and thereby to improve their overall business results," said Shawn Slavin, President of ITA. "In becoming an Alliance Partner in ITA, Compleat Software has shown that they are committed to being part of the long-term success of their business partners and their end user clients."



"Being an ITA Alliance Partner is a great way to meet, and network with, some of the biggest and best firms in the IT business," said Bill Hammer, GM of North America of Compleat Software. "We are always looking for ways to improve our products and to help our business partners grow and add more value to their clients. Having this ITA membership opportunity will allow both our people, and our clients, to be more successful in the future."



Current Compleat Software Partners that are ITA Members:



AcctTwo Shared Services, LLC, BCS ProSoft, Inc., BTerrell Group LLP, Business Technology Partners LLP, Express Information Systems, JMT Consulting Group, Inc., LBMC Technology Solutions



About ITA



ITA, http://www.italliance.com/, is a not-for-profit professional trade association of leading firms and companies whose purpose is to share information and build relationships that improve the way member firms do business. Because the ITA membership roster consists of many of the most highly regarded mid-market technology professionals and product/service providers, ITA enjoys substantial collective influence and often acts as an authoritative voice for the IT profession.



About Compleat Software



Compleat Software is a global SaaS company providing leading edge AP Automation and P2P "purchase to pay" solutions that offer the next generation automation at an affordable cost for the SME market. Delivering a single seamless, paperless process that incorporates for e-invoicing, purchase invoice approval, purchase order and receipting along with Savings as a Service.



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/1BkmkjsliQU



