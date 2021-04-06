News: 150 Industrial Warehouse & Distribution Center Planned Construction Project Reports – March 2021 Recap | CitizenWire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- SalesLeads announced today the March 2021 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Distribution and Supply Chain industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 150 new projects in the Distribution and Supply Chain sector.



The following are selected highlights on new Distribution Center and Warehouse construction news.



Distribution and Supply Chain - By Project Type



- Distribution/Fulfillment Centers - 62 New Projects



- Industrial Warehouse - 123 New Projects



Distribution and Supply Chain- By Project Scope/Activity



- New Construction - 72 New Projects



- Expansion - 28 New Projects



- Renovations/Equipment Upgrades - 57 New Projects



- Closing - 0 New Projects



Distribution and Supply Chain - By Project Location(Top 5 States)



- Texas - 17



- California - 13



- Ohio - 9



- Pennsylvania - 8



- Florida - 8



Largest Planned Project



During the month of March, our research team identified 4 new Distribution and Supply Chain facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.



The largest project is owned by One World Ventures, Inc., who is planning to invest $219 million for the construction of a warehouse, growing, and processing facility in MADISON, WV. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



Top 10 Tracked Distribution and Supply Chain Project Opportunities



Ontario:



Global online retailer is considering the construction of a 4 million sf distribution center in PICKERING, ON. Watch SalesLeads for updates.



Tennessee:



Clothing retailer is planning to invest $83 million for an expansion of their distribution center in GALLATIN, TN. They have recently received approval for the project.



Alabama:



Beverage company is planning to invest $48 million for a 120,000 sf expansion and equipment upgrades on their warehouse and distribution facility in MOBILE, AL. Construction is expected to start in Summer 2021, with completion slated for late 2022.



Florida:



Cold chain logistics company is planning to invest $47 million for the construction of a 150,000 sf warehouse and distribution facility at 11180 Blasius Rd. in JACKSONVILLE, FL. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for Spring 2022.



Pennsylvania:



Logistics service provider is investing $42 million for the construction of a 200,000 sf warehouse and distribution center at the Port of Philadelphia in PHILADELPHIA, PA. Construction has recently started.



Indiana:



Global online retailer is planning to invest $30 million for the construction of a 141,000 sf distribution center in MERRILLVILLE, IN. They are also planning for the construction of a distribution center in VALPARAISO, IN. Completion of both projects is slated for late 2021.



Georgia:



Logistics service provider is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently leased 1 million sf distribution center at 1015 Collinsworth Rd. in PALMETTO, GA.



California:



Logistics service provider is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on two recently leased warehouse and distribution facilities totaling 410,000 sf at 6753 Mowry Ave. and 7375 Morton Ave. in NEWARK, CA.



Texas:



International trade and logistics service provider is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently leased 500,000 sf distribution center in LAREDO, TX. They expect to occupy the space in Summer 2021.



Massachusetts:



Cold chain logistics company is planning to invest $22 million for the construction of an 83,000 sf refrigerated warehouse and distribution facility in STURBRIDGE, MA. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for Fall 2021.



