News: Sales Boomerang Becomes Affiliate Member of ACUMA, Bringing New Tools for Member Retention to Credit Unions | CitizenWire

WASHINGTON, D.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Sales Boomerang, the industry's top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today announced it has joined the American Credit Union Mortgage Association (ACUMA) as an affiliate member. As a member of ACUMA, Sales Boomerang provides tools for credit unions looking to improve member retention, increase member utilization of mortgage and home-equity loan programs and strengthen referral relationships with real estate agents.



Sales Boomerang alerts credit unions to their members' activity at the most advantageous times. For example, when a member's credit activity indicates they may be mortgage shopping, or when their credit score improves, Sales Boomerang notifications allow credit unions to help members apply for a loan for which they were previously not qualified. On average, credit unions using Sales Boomerang improve their member retention by 11.66% and see a 20 to 40% average lift to loan volume.



"We're proud to be an affiliate member of ACUMA and eager to help credit unions improve mortgage lending services to their members," said Sales Boomerang CEO Alex Kutsishin. "Bringing relevant loan options to members' attention at the most opportune time helps credit unions deliver on their mission. We're looking forward to helping CUs focus on what matters most: their members."



ACUMA is an organization of and for credit unions that brings together shared real estate lending and financing interests. ACUMA member organizations include federal- and state-chartered credit unions and Credit Union Service Organizations (CUSOs), mortgage insurance companies, secondary market investors and investment banking firms and mortgage technology firms.



"Our organization serves as a resource to thousands of credit union professionals and their primary suppliers to network, share knowledge, build relationships and grow market share," said Tracy J. Ashfield, ACUMA President. "We're pleased to present an additional resource to our members and extend Sales Boomerang a warm welcome."



About Sales Boomerang:



Sales Boomerang revolutionized the relationship between a Mortgage Lender and Borrower with the introduction of the only automated Borrower Intelligence System in 2017, which tells lenders when anyone in their database is ready for a loan. Today, Sales Boomerang is the #1 Borrower Retention strategy in the industry and has discovered over $30B in new volume for Lenders. Sales Boomerang's notifications are integrated with the best CRM/Marketing Automation Systems in the industry to provide a seamless experience for Lenders and Borrowers. Sales Boomerang's employees are dedicated to improving the lending experience for Lenders and Borrowers, and united behind the ethos - No Borrower Left Behind(tm).



About ACUMA:



The American Credit Union Mortgage Association provides resources and education to credit unions aimed at streamlining performance, processes and procedures for real estate lending services. ACUMA's goal is to encourage credit unions to help more consumers get fairly priced and safe mortgage loans delivered locally, and in so doing, providing them with a pathway to the American dream of home ownership.



