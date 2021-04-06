News: Ford is the most searched for car manufacturer in the US | CitizenWire

WILMINGTON, Del. /CitizenWire/ -- Ford is the most searched-for used car manufacturer in the US according to top records checking site CarHistory.us.org. Ford just pipped Chevrolet and Toyota to the top spot by a very small margin, reflecting all of these company's reputations as motoring giants.



The rest of the top 10 searches on www.carhistory.us.org was completed by a number of familiar names.



The Top 10 in full is:



1. Ford

2. Chevrolet

3. Toyota

4. Honda

5. Jeep

6. Nissan

7. Hyundai

8. Subaru

9. Kia

10. GMC



The list is pretty much in line with the national car sales figures* which have the same manufacturers in the top three positions, albeit in a slightly different order.



1. Ford

2. Toyota

3. Chevrolet

4. Honda

5. Nissan

6. Jeep

7. Subaru

8. Ram

9. Hyundai

10. Kia



Checking a used vehicle's history should be part of every driver's purchasing plan. It is vital to know about this to help you make a better decision on whether or not to buy a used vehicle.



A vehicle history report should include:

* Title information, so you can find out if it was ever salvaged or junked

* Any history of flood damage

* Whether the current odometer reading is accurate

* Lemon history

* If the car was used as a taxi or rental car



CarHistory.us.org was created to provide Americans with comprehensive vehicle history reports. The site has an extensive database of information on vehicles from around the world. All they need is the VIN (vehicle identification number) and from that can generate a report that provides all the data on that particular vehicle. With a CarHistory.us.org report, you receive the information you will need to help make an informed decision on your next vehicle purchase.



For more information, please visit https://www.carhistory.us.org/ or call customer support on 1-855-482-6465



