News: SuiteAmerica Named Move For Hunger 2020 Corporate Housing Company Of The Year | CitizenWire

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- During the 2020 CHPA Tower of Excellence Awards, SuiteAmerica was named Move For Hunger's 2020 Corporate Housing Company of the Year. SuiteAmerica considers it a great honor and is deeply humbled to be able to provide for those in need.



SuiteAmerica's Move For Hunger Coordinator, Michael James, says, "We are so proud and honored to have received this award again from Move for Hunger! While 2020 caused us to not be able to do typical in-person food drives, our team was still able to come together virtually and exceeded our fundraising goal during Hunger Action Month."



SuiteAmerica has been partnered with Move For Hunger since Move For Hunger started in 2014. Move For Hunger is a nonprofit dedicated to reducing food waste and fighting hunger. Their goal is to eliminate food waste during the relocation process. The Move For Hunger team will pick up any unopened, nonperishable food items and deliver them to a local food pantry.



Over 50 million Americans face hunger every day, including one in four children. The COVID-19 Pandemic has only worsened food insecurity in the United States. In 2020, over 3.7 million pounds of food were donated to food banks, making 2020 Move For Hunger's most impactful year to date.



"SuiteAmerica would also like to send a big thank you to all of our fellow corporate housing companies that help champion Move For Hunger's mission every year. We look forward to collecting even more donations in 2021 and continuing to raise awareness about food insecurity," says James.



If you are in a place to consider donating, please visit https://moveforhunger.org/donate/covid-19.



About Move For Hunger



Move For Hunger is a (501(c)(3) national non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs.



For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit https://moveforhunger.org/.



Learn More: https://moveforhunger.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.