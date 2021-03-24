News: IObit Launches iFun Screen Recorder: Make Screen Recordings Simple and Free | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- IObit today launched iFun Screen Recorder, a free tool to record Windows screens without a time limit or watermark. Users may experience common inconveniences while using screen recorders, such as complicated interface, obvious watermark on videos, or very short recording time. iFun Screen Recorder solved all the problems and simplified video recording. It brings the screen recording to the next level whenever users need to record video calls, make YouTube tutorials, or capture game highlights.



iFun Screen Recorder records any parts of screens with the webcam, speaker, and microphone on. It supports high-quality video by selecting 4096x2160 (HD) video size, 60 FPS, and the custom bitrate. Gamers can use the tool to capture 2D/3D games in high quality. It optimizes recording by using a hardware-accelerated H.264 encoder.



Users can save the video in common file formats of MP4, AVI, FLV, GIF, etc., and save the audio in formats of MP3, AAC, AC3, etc. It supports cutting and trimming the video and posts the video to YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, Instagram, Google Drive, and Dropbox with one click.



"IObit is dedicated to providing free, simple, and reliable tools. Users need an efficient and user-friendly video recorder, so we launched the product," said Bing Wang, the IObit Product Director. "I believe iFun Screen Recorder will help users be productive and have an enjoyable moment while recording videos."



Learn more: https://recorder.iobit.com/



About IObit



Founded in 2004, IObit develops system utilities and security software for superior PC performance. It is a recognized industry leader with more than 100 awards, 500 million downloads, and 10 million active users worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.iobit.com/.



Media Contact:

IObit

Nicole Qin, (415) 813-2995

PR Manager

press@iobit.com



Learn More: https://www.iobit.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.