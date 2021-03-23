News: XLNT Foods’ Website Gets Facelift Just in Time for National Tamale Day | CitizenWire

LONG BEACH, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- XLNT Foods, the oldest continuously operating Mexican food brand in the United States, is no stranger in the supermarket aisle. It's been producing small batch tamales and chili con carne with the same authentic recipe since 1894, but knows its marketing could benefit from more variety. That's why it has recently refreshed its website and plans to launch an online store too.



XLNT Foods is excited about this year's National Tamale Day on March 23, which coincides with the site's new look and feel. The website now features fresh photography highlighting its products, a store locator, updated product information pages, and a blog filled with favorite customer recipes, contests and announcements. There's also a new XLNT Foods' Gear Page showcasing a variety of apparel, housewares and other accessories.



"It isn't easy trying to keep a 127-year-old company going, but we know the need to evolve is part of that mission," says Vincent Passanisi, president of XLNT Foods. "In creating the new website, we've tried to meet ever changing wants and needs, while still preserving the spirit and flavor of what has come before."



The company prides itself on recipes that have stood the test of time and attributes that to its small batch cooking. The popular beef tamale includes a signature spice blend, and is an amazing value with 55 percent savory beef filling. The newest addition to the product line is a spicy chicken tamale with a tomato-based fill of chicken, potatoes and diced jalapeños. Both items are still wrapped by hand, in Southern California not far from where the company began.



As a small-family owned and operated business, XLNT Foods' leaders hope that this is the beginning of many new things ahead and reports that the new website is designed for all platforms - desktops, tablets and mobile phones. The website embraces the new, yet still maintains its old-school vibe and values.



"We believe that personal relationships are still the most important part of business," Passanisi shares. "Good food, drink and shared experiences are the stuff of life. We want to do more for our loyal customers, who have supported our products for so many years. This is just the beginning."



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/XLNT-Foods-Corp-119636533786.



About XLNT Foods



XLNT Foods is the oldest continuously operating Mexican food brand in the United States, and one of the oldest companies in Southern California. For more than 125 years, its produced delicious, home-style Mexican foods which include small batch tamales and Chili Con Carne.



For more information: https://www.xlntfoods.com



*PHOTO Link for Media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0323s2p-xlnt-foods-300dpi.jpg



*Photo Caption: XLNT Foods - Tamales, Chili and Chili Con Carne.



Learn More: https://www.xlntfoods.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.