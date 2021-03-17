News: FormFree Welcomes Paul Finch, Former Early Warning CEO, to Its Board of Directors | CitizenWire

ATHENS, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- FormFree® today announced the appointment of payments and banking fintech pioneer Paul Finch to its board of directors.



Finch is best known for his 16-year tenure as CEO of Early Warning Services (Early Warning), a private fintech company owned by seven of the largest U.S. banks - Bank of America, BB&T, Capital One, JP Morgan Chase, PNC Bank, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo. Notably, Finch spearheaded the 2017 launch of Zelle, a real-time payments network composed of 850 banks and credit unions, and led Early Warning's transformation into a premier provider of real-time payments, risk and authentication solutions. Finch retired from Early Warning in 2019, and founded PWF Advisory Services, a financial services consulting firm.



"Paul is a visionary that has led transformational advances in the payments and financial risk space," said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. "We're honored to have him join our board of directors and assist FormFree on its journey to forge a more inclusive credit decisioning landscape."



"I am enthusiastic to work with FormFree - a trailblazer in the digital mortgage industry - to break down the barriers to financial inclusion," said Finch. "They have proven themselves an innovative and agile organization that has enormous potential to disrupt the way credit decisioning is done."



In addition to Finch's extensive experience in the financial technology sector, he is head of the Finch Family Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps children and families in need in the Phoenix area.



About FormFree



FormFree® is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek® and Passport® make for a more inclusive credit decisioning landscape by enabling lenders to understand people's true ability to pay (ATP®). To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree's patented verification reports representing trillions of dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, dramatically reduces origination timelines and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey®.



