News: Main Street Cinemas in Queens Reopens after Pandemic Closure | CitizenWire

QUEENS, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- After being shut down for one-year, Main Street Cinemas, a Queens movie theater, is re-opening on Friday, March 5. Staff is excited to welcome everyone back and is looking forward to rekindling the in-person movie-goer experience.



For nearly 20 years, Main Street Cinemas, a small, family-owned business has experienced its share of ups and downs, but Rudy Toolasprashad, Main Street Cinemas' owner, admits that this past year tops the hardship list. He did everything he could to keep his employees on the payroll and to avoid closing down and walking away for good.



"The business serves as more than just a way to support my family," he shares. "Over the years, it's also become the source of so many memories I've created with family and friends. I had to hold on tight. I knew my kids would have been disappointed if I didn't."



Historically, Main Street Cinemas is known for playing the latest blockbusters in all genres. It's screened everything from "Star Wars" and Marvel's "Avengers" to "Toy Story," "Saw" and more.



And, 2021 is shaping up well too. It has an exciting line-up of movies to kick off its grand re-opening to include: "Raya and The Last Dragon," "Chaos Walking," "Tom & Jerry," "Boogie," "Wonder Woman 1984," "The Little Things," and "Croods: A New Age."



"My staff and I can't wait to see our regular customers again and to meet some new people too. Something tells me this year's just going to keep getting better," Toolasprashad says.



Ticket prices for 2D movies are $11 for adults and $8 for children/seniors. Daily, noon matinees are $6. 3D movies are $14 for adults and $11 for children/seniors.



Main Street Cinemas is located at: 72-66, Main Street, Queens, N.Y. 11367.



For more information, call 718-263-4825 or email mainstreetcinemas@gmail.com.



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MainStreetCinemasNY



