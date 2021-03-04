News: Promontory MortgagePath Wins Spot on HousingWire’s 2021 Tech100 List of Most Innovative Mortgage Tech Companies | CitizenWire

DANBURY, Conn. /CitizenWire/ -- Promontory MortgagePath LLC today announced it was named a 2021 HW Tech100 Mortgage winner. The industry trade publication HousingWire chooses this list of top technology companies in the mortgage space.



HousingWire chose Promontory MortgagePath, a leading provider of comprehensive digital mortgage and tech-driven fulfillment solutions, for its work in, "simplifying and automating problems in the fulfillment space that, to-date, have been complicated and manual...Through its technology and mortgage fulfillment solutions, [Promontory MortgagePath] provides the scale and cost efficiencies that previously only existed at larger banks. With [Promontory MortgagePath], community lenders can continue to offer personalized service to their communities at a cost that allows them to compete with big brands."



"At Promontory MortgagePath, our goal is to level the playing field for community and regional lenders by equipping them with the tools to profitably launch, re-launch, and scale their mortgage operations," said Promontory MortgagePath CEO and Founder Gene Ludwig. "Our mortgage origination technology and fulfillment services allow community and regional lenders to leverage the power of a network, and we're increasing access to homeownership for everyone in the communities these lenders serve. We're thankful to the team at HousingWire for this 2021 HW Tech100 recognition."



According to HousingWire, "The Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a list of the most innovative and impactful companies that can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions to the problems that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face everyday... For the second year in a row, the Tech100 program was divided into the HW Tech100 Mortgage and the HW Tech100 Real Estate to highlight the innovation and achievements of organizations within both sectors."



"After the uncertainty and unpredictability of last year, we expected a greater adoption of technology. However, these 100 real estate and mortgage companies took digital disruption to a whole new level and propelled a complete digital revolution, leaving a digital legacy that will impact borrowers, clients and companies for years to come," said Brena Nath, HousingWire's HW+ Managing Editor. "Knowing what these companies were able to navigate and overcome, we're excited to announce this year's list of the most innovative technology companies serving the mortgage and real estate industries."



To view the complete list of the 2021 HW Tech100 Mortgage winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/introducing-the-2021-hw-tech100-mortgage-winners/.



About HousingWire



HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com or https://www.housingwire.com/advertise/ to learn more.



About HW Media



HW Media aspires for audiences to "Come for the content, and stay for the community." By aligning vertical expertise and innovative B2B marketing solutions, HW Media answers the ever-evolving needs of modern professionals, brands and marketers. With a premium suite of advertising solutions, HW Media builds upon this principle, improving reader experience and delivering brand results. Based in Dallas with team members across the country, HW Media was founded in 2016 through the acquisition of HousingWire and is owned by Riomar Capital, an entrepreneurial investment firm.



About Promontory MortgagePath LLC | NMLS ID 1532373



Promontory MortgagePath is a fast-growing team of passionate problem solvers on a mission to fundamentally change the way lenders approach their mortgage business. The company combines an intuitive, collaborative digital mortgage platform with modern, comprehensive fulfillment services, giving lenders the progressive technology and scalability required to profitably compete in today's rapidly-changing residential mortgage market. Promontory MortgagePath's founder, former U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Gene Ludwig, is widely recognized as a visionary thinker on the critical issues confronting financial services, and his companies are renowned for their ability to help community lenders resolve their most pressing challenges. To learn more, https://www.mortgagepath.com.



Learn More: https://www.mortgagepath.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.