News: The Role of ‘Green Therapy’ in Improving Mental Health | CitizenWire

LANCASTER, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- With mental health struggles surging globally, particularly in the US, Adventure Explorations has released a new white paper entitled "Improving Mental Health: The Power of Outdoor and Adventure." The piece explores the benefits outdoor activity has on mental health. Beyond exercise, as consistently acknowledged by scientists, it's the active exposure and connection to nature and the outside that is producing these exciting results.



Data shows that between 2019 and 2020, anxiety disorders increased 17.4% while depression increased 17.8%. In 2019, 19.2% of adults received mental health treatment. However, 30-50% of those who were prescribed medication as a result did not stick to their therapy treatment.



While fear of medication disrupts compliance-not unlike the realities of concerns surrounding the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines-it's often the lack of visibility of side effects that drives the fear. Green Therapy, however, creates benefits that are near immediate and noticed. Mental health professionals agree that movement outdoors, in nature, is key to a happier, heathier life. Being outdoors provides a simple and safe way to decompress with less cost and no side-effects and is ideal for people of all ages.



That's where Adventure Explorations, an outdoor adventure guiding company, located in Lancaster and Boiling Springs, PA, comes in. They use top notch-gear and expert guides to bring people into nature to create new skills and meaningful, fun experiences. Suitable for all ages and ability levels, including those with physical and mental challenges, the adventure company helps people to bridge the gap between self-discovery and its potential.



"What was startling throughout this investigation was the number of concurrent articles published by experts, and reported on by esteemed publications such as the Wall Street Journal," said Adventure Explorations co-owner Chris Paradysz. "But, beyond them, the recognition that these therapies are literally free opened up amazing possibilities for balanced therapeutic prescriptions. Imagine doctors writing a prescription for 200 minutes of outdoor therapy."



To read the white paper, click here (PDF): https://www.adventureexplorations.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/AE-Outdoor-and-Adventure-Whitepaper-Feb-2021-1.pdf.



