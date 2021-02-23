News: EPIC Announces Leadership Structure Realignment | CitizenWire

Positions firm for continued growth and success

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants CEO Steve Denton announced organizational and restructuring changes, effective immediately, across the company. The moves are designed to position EPIC to thrive for years to come.



Tom O'Neil has been named President of EPIC and will work directly with Denton to grow the business across its entire platform - from Private Client to Large Complex Risk in both Property & Casualty and Employee Benefits. O'Neil previously led the West and Northeast Regions and integrated several large acquisitions that expanded the overall footprint of EPIC.



In conjunction with leadership changes, the company is being restructured into "Super Regions" in order to provide more consistency and overall organizational strength: Northeast, Midwest/Southeast and West.



* Northeast: Len Scioscia will lead as President. Scioscia joined the firm through the Prime Risk Partners acquisition in 2019; he was previously CEO of Cook Maran.



* Midwest and Southeast: Adam Meyerowitz will lead as President. Meyerowitz also joined via the Prime Risk Partners acquisition and was Co-founder and President of the organization.



* West: KJ Wagner will lead as President. Wagner joined in 2018 to build EPIC's presence in the Southwest region and previously held senior leadership positions with Willis Towers Watson.



Additional announcements follow:



* Chief Growth Officer and President of Financial Services: Phil Moyles has been named to these roles, where his responsibilities will include driving innovation and organic growth throughout EPIC. He joined EPIC in 2018 through the acquisition of Vanbridge where he continues as CEO.



* National Risk Management and Specialty Practice: Marc Kunney and Scott Davis will co-lead as Presidents, working closely across the EPIC platform to deliver large account and industry specialty resources to brokers and clients.



* National Employee Benefits Practice: Craig Hasday will continue as President, coordinating Regional Employee Benefits Operations, Shared Services Platform and National Employer Consulting Resources. Scott Schanen will continue as President of National Employer Consulting, focused on consulting for large employers.



* National Placement and Carrier Relationships: Jason Walker has been named Senior Vice President to oversee the placement of key accounts and develop new and existing relationships with EPIC's strategic trading partners.



The following corporate changes have also been recognized and will help shape the future of EPIC as an organization poised for long-term success.



* Sapana Nanuwa joins Galway Insurance Holdings, the parent company of EPIC, as Managing Director, Marketing, Branding & Communications.



* Karman Chan joins Galway as Chief Financial Officer. Frank Mammaro has been named Chief Financial Officer of EPIC, and will report to Chan.



* Kevin Grady has been named Chief Diversity Officer of EPIC, in addition to his role as managing principal with EPIC IMPACT.



* John Gaffney has been named Chief of Staff of EPIC.



* Sawsan Nina Mahmud has been named Director of Administration of EPIC.



"These decisions showcase careful succession planning and leadership depth across EPIC," said Denton. "Further, they provide the best structure for innovation and continued growth, and delivery of all of our capabilities to our clients."



About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants



EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.



For more information on EPIC, visit: https://epicbrokers.com/.



Learn More: https://www.epicbrokers.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.