News: Bayflex Solutions Expands Endurance Test Capabilities at NextFlex Technology Hub | CitizenWire

SAN JOSE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Bayflex Solutions announced that it has signed an agreement with NextFlex, America's Flexible Hybrid Electronics Manufacturing Institute, to expand existing endurance test capabilities at NextFlex. Under the agreement, Bayflex, the authorized representative of YUASA Systems in North America and Europe, will add to the suite of YUASA endurance testing equipment installed at the NextFlex Technology Hub in San Jose, California. The equipment will be used by NextFlex, its members, as well as by Bayflex Solutions.



Under the agreement, Bayflex Solutions will upgrade and expand its suite of test equipment that allows for precise mechanical testing of flexible and flexible hybrid electronics (FHE) devices and systems. Capabilities include folding and stretching samples of various sizes, including multiple samples simultaneously, with tension-free(tm) mechanisms to isolate test characteristics. In addition, NextFlex will have early access to FlexData, a software package enabling system control and data collection, as well as predictive analytics and storage via a cloud platform, under development by Bayflex. Finally, Bayflex also intends to install an imaging system with a proximity sensor package.



"NextFlex looks forward to expanding its capabilities for endurance testing," said Art Wall, Ph.D., Director of Fab Operations for NextFlex. Dr. Wall noted: "The ability to repeatedly and precisely flex, stretch, and fold materials and devices enables NextFlex and its members to conduct accelerated lifetime tests, and evaluate a variety of printing and component attach processes as part of our goal to prove system reliability."



"Bayflex Solutions is excited to grow the relationship with NextFlex, and to have the ability to support cutting-edge FHE manufacturing development," stated Eisuke Tsuyuzaki, Founder, Bayflex Solutions. "Along with our manufacturing partner YUASA Systems, Bayflex Solutions has been supporting NextFlex since 2017, and we are happy to extend the relationship and offer the latest test systems and software to NextFlex," Tsuyuzaki continued.



Bayflex Solutions provides endurance testing systems to consumer electronics, materials, and manufacturing companies throughout the U.S. and Europe. In addition to selling standard and customized solutions, Bayflex also makes testing systems available on a lease basis, and provides testing solutions, whereby it tests devices, parts, or materials under contract for customers.



About NextFlex



NextFlex is a consortium of companies, academic institutions, non-profits and state, local and federal government partners with the shared goal of advancing the manufacture of flexible hybrid electronics in the U.S. Since its formation in 2015, the NextFlex community of technologists, educators, problem solvers and manufacturers have come together to collectively facilitate innovation, narrow the manufacturing workforce gap and promote sustainable manufacturing ecosystems. NextFlex is one of nine Manufacturing Innovation Institutes established by the DoD Manufacturing Technology Program as public-private partnerships. NextFlex's pilot-scale manufacturing line, the Technology Hub, is compliant with both ITAR and FDA manufacturing standards.



About Bayflex Solutions, LLC



Bayflex Solutions is the distributor and systems integrator of Yuasa Systems in North America and Europe, and the developer of endurance testing system control, electronic & image processing and data analysis solutions. Bayflex Solutions has been a long-term collaborator with leading North American companies & standard bodies to ensure the latest testing needs. http://www.bayflextechnologies.com/.



About YUASA Systems



Yuasa systems has developed endurance testing systems for over twenty-five years. Trusted in automobile, consumer electronics and other industries it has developed modular systems with tension-free(tm) mechanisms to better isolate test characteristics and conform to functionality tests according to the latest international, domestic and industry-led de-facto testing standards for flexible materials, components, cables or modules. http://www.yuasa-systems.jp/.



Learn More: https://www.bayflextechnologies.com/

