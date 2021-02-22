News: Accelerated Analytics Chooses Loren Data Corp. for Supply Chain Data | CitizenWire

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Loren Data Corp. (LD.com), a leader in B2B messaging platform technology, announced today that Accelerated Analytics, the leading provider of supply chain analysis for products, inventory and retail store sales, has selected Loren Data's ECGrid backbone for aggregating valuable data from retailers and their suppliers.



"We are excited to partner with Loren Data to facilitate EDI 852 and other EDI data feeds from clients and their retail customers," said Scott Garber, VP of Client Services at Accelerated Analytics. "Their ECGrid network and support team have the expertise, ability, and responsiveness we require to provide the fastest, highest quality services to our clients."



"Accelerated Analytics provides the in-depth data analysis for suppliers to make better decisions on products and inventory levels resulting in cost-savings and better service to retailers and end-consumers," said Anthony (Tony) D'Angelo, SVP at Loren Data Corp. "We have known their team for many years as a leader in point-of-sale analysis and are proud to be chosen for our superior features, uptime and support."



About Loren Data Corp.



Founded in 1987, Loren Data Corp. is a leading B2B eCommerce technology company, providing innovative, efficient and high-value solutions for businesses to collaborate in their supply chain. With its flagship cloud and web services offerings - ECGrid(r) - Loren Data delivers a world-class, self-service, unified EDI messaging platform for eCommerce Service Providers (ECSPs) and EDI Hubs to transact business with trading partners through VANs, ECSPs, and hundreds of legacy and modern direct connections.



About Accelerated Analytics



Accelerated Analytics collects, analyzes, and reports POS and EDI 852 data for domestic and international brands in the DIY / Home & Hardware, Beauty, Fashion, and Consumer Products spaces. Since 2003, the business analysts, data engineers, and project managers at Accelerated Analytics have provided robust reporting solutions for product manufacturers, importers, and brand representatives around the globe. For more information, visit www.AcceleratedAnalytics.com.



Learn More: https://www.ld.com/

