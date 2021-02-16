News: Valentis Expands its Distribution Network with Lamperd Less Lethal | CitizenWire

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- Valentis, a defense and risk management firm, has entered into a distribution agreement with Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. (OTC PINK: LLLI) and its Master Parts Distributor, EJC Security Services, Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA. Lamperd Less Lethal has been creating and manufacturing Less Lethal Technology and Ammunition, Public Order Suppression Systems and related innovations for over 50 years. Lamperd describes less lethal as the application of force applied in a manner to cause the least likelihood of injury to the person.



Lamperd extensively develops and tests its products to be highly effective in every type of crisis situation. Lamperd also has a perfect safety record of never having caused a single death or even any serious injury in all of the company's history of sales to customers around the globe.



The Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market is Projected to Grow by US$5.2 Billion to 2025. (ResearchAndMarkets.com Reference: https://www.researchandmarkets.com/reports/4805952/non-lethal-weapons-global-market-trajectory-and ).



Law Enforcement, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.3 Billion by the year 2025, Law Enforcement will bring in healthy gains.



Valentis will add the superior Lamperd Less Lethal products to its own logistics and support network service as it focuses on being a nationwide distribution partner offering shields, riot helmets and less lethal launchers as well as other peace keeping equipment.



"We are excited to be a distributor for Lamperd Less Lethal and intend to take full advantage of their product line. Valentis is preparing to expand its logistic solution to become a key player throughout the United States," said Marnie Sutch, CEO of Valentis.



About Valentis:



Valentis is a fully operational security logistics and risk management solution for a variety of clients and security concerns. We are growing domestically, and envision global ventures, in risk management and security logistics with services and products under development to create a network of global affiliates, lead through branding, and expand our clients; financial institutions, governments, religious facilities, maritime, cybersecurity, combined with specially developed training, software and telecommunication consultancy, and more. We are mindful and committed and care about our clients, team, and shareholders.



About Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc.



Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. (LLLI) is a developer, manufacturer and international sales company for advanced less lethal weapons, ammunition and other security products marketed to police, correctional, military and private security forces. The company manufactures and sells over 300 different products including small & large caliber projectile guns, flash-bang devices, pepper spray devices, 37mm & 40mm launching systems and interlocking riot shields. Lamperd also offers advisory services and hands-on training classes run by highly accredited instructors. For more information visit: http://www.lamperdlesslethal.com.



Learn More: https://valentisinternational.com/

