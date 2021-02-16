News: Las Vegas Latin Ghost Kitchen, Melita’s Table, Defies Odds And Expands Offering Dine-In Restaurant Experience In 2021 | CitizenWire

LAS VEGAS, Nev. /CitizenWire/ -- Melita's Table, a popular ghost kitchen serving authentic and original Latin meals, has expanded from delivery-only, to now offer a restaurant dining experience.



Las Vegas restaurateur, Kori McClurg launched Melita's Table in 2019 before the pandemic as a unique ghost kitchen concept - preparing meals for delivery only. The ghost kitchen concept defied the odds and found success during the pandemic with meals infused with Old World Latin flavors and a plethora of options to meet many dietary needs including: nut-free, soy-free, gluten-free, and oil-free menu items.



As dining rooms open once again, guests have requested their favorite Melita's flavors be available for dine-in. "Our customers loved Melita's Table as a delivery-only concept and by adding a dine-in option, we can serve more people who are interested in healthy food that tastes amazing," said owner Kori McClurg.



McClurg, who also owns and operates the Ori'Zaba's Scratch Mexican Grill in the Las Vegas area, found the perfect location for Melita's Table, inside of her Silverado Ranch Ori'Zaba's restaurant.



"By offering our Scratch Mexican menu from Ori'Zaba's and Latin meals from Melita's Table, in the same location, customers can take a flavor trip abroad without having to board an airplane," said Melita's Table Director of Consumer and Product Management, D.J. Wannacott-Yahnke.



Melita's Table offers dishes made with fresh vegetables, whole grains, legumes and unique spice combinations. Melita's entrées are made using unique ingredients: quinoa in tacos, citrus portobello in the chimichanga, and smoky jack asada crafted from jackfruit in burritos. Unique and flavorful options provide a Latin menu for everyone to enjoy and explore.



Those fresh ingredients make Diana Edelman, of Vegan's Baby, thrilled about easier access for Vegans in Las Vegas. She says, "It's been amazing to have Melita's Table as a partner with Vegan's Baby for two years during Vegan Dining Month. Expanding from a kitchen to dine-in makes so much sense. Now, even more people can experience the plant-based cuisine Melita's Table does so well." In January, Melita's Table sold over 400 entrees contributing a donation of almost $520 to Vegan's Baby associated charity, Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada.



Melita's menu also includes delectable desserts and amazing appetizers. Tres Leches Cake made with coconut milk, battered artichoke bites, street corn and a variety of homemade empanadas add Latin flair to the menu.



McClurg saw a need in the community for more healthy food options and decided to offer a fresh dine-in experience to go along with their existing food delivery service. "By expanding Melita's Table we can bring flavors and food to more people who may not be able to find meal options for their dietary sensitivities. While Melita's Table serves healthy dishes for those looking for healthier options, the food also tastes amazing," said McClurg.



Food delivery and pick-up are still available, but for those wanting a dine-in experience, Melita's Table is serving meals seven days a week; 10:30am - 9:00pm Monday through Saturday and 11:00am - 8:00pm on Sundays at 1263 E Silverado Ranch Blvd., Las Vegas 89183, located in the Silverado Ranch Center at the intersection of South Maryland Parkway and E Silverado Ranch Blvd.



About Melita's Table



Melita's Table - https://melitastable.com/ - specializes in crafting healthy and flavorful Latin meals using unique whole food ingredients. The menu includes options for everyone; gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free, oil-free and dairy-free. All menu items are made fresh daily using whole grains, legumes, vegetables and clean protein. Try Melita's Food today by ordering online as food delivery, pick-up, catering orders, or dine in person!



For more information please contact:

Nicole Brooks, Public Media Relations, tastesgood@melitastable.com



Learn More: https://melitastable.com/

