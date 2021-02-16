News: Sokal Signs Burnworth-Zollars (BZ) Auto Group | CitizenWire

RALEIGH, N.C. /CitizenWire/ -- East Coast Automotive advertising agency, Sokal, signed to be the agency of record for the Indiana based Burnworth-Zollars (BZ) Auto Group.



Starting immediately, Sokal will initiate plans for the multi-rooftop auto group that will include a full range of traditional and digital advertising services.



"With the addition of this dealership, Sokal will continue to offer the same excellent services to Burnworth-Zollars (BZ) as we do with all of our valuable clients," commented Mark Sokal, Founder/Chairman of Sokal. "Starting with our creative digital team, I'm confident that we will provide this automotive group with the high-profile visibility that's needed to create an abundance of clientele."



Located in Ligonier, Indiana, Burnworth-Zollars Auto Group (BZ), consists of Burnworth-Zollars (BZ) Ford, Burnworth-Zollars (BZ) Chevrolet, and Burnworth-Zollars (BZ) Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Each dealership carries a full inventory of quality new and pre-owned vehicles.



About Sokal:



Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Sokal is one of largest automotive advertising agencies in the country.



The company specializes in digital marketing (SEO, paid search, CTV, pre-roll and display ads) and award-winning website design, and maintenance. Sokal also boasts a full-service agency experience with experts trained to execute everything from radio and television production, ad design, direct mail, media buying and much more.



Sokal employs well over 100 staff members including Digital Strategists, Website Developers, Graphic Designers, Video Producers and Editors, and Account Managers and Coordinators while currently managing well over 350 clients across the country.



For more information on Sokal, please visit their website at: https://www.gosokal.com/



For more information about Burnworth-Zollars (BZ) Auto Group, please visit their website at: https://www.bzautos.com/



