News: University Kia Distributes Warmth to Durham Rescue Mission | CitizenWire

RALEIGH, N.C. /CitizenWire/ -- The dealership with a big heart, University Kia in Durham, North Carolina, found a way to provide a need for the Durham Rescue Mission by heaping warmth on the mission with the gift of warm blankets for the cold winter ahead.



"Once again, I reached out to the Sackcloth and Ashes company and they were happy to provide the blankets for us," commented Aric Swanger, General Manager of University Kia. "Our goal is to continue in community involvement, going above and beyond the typical car dealership. We want to be a positive influence in our community, helping out where we can."



Through a partnership with Sackcloth and Ashes, University Kia will give one blanket to each of their customers who purchase a new Kia. In turn, Sackcloth and Ashes will donate a blanket to the mission for each blanket Kia purchases from them. A collection of 500 blankets will be distributed to the Durham Rescue Mission on Thursday, January 21, 2021.



"Our needs are great and growing," remarked Tony Gooch, Director of Development Operations at the Durham Rescue Mission. "We are extremely pleased and thankful and feel abundantly blessed to have this local Kia dealership provide such a generous gift for the residents at our shelter."



University Kia has also participated in ongoing community outreach projects such as Meals on Wheels and Jake's Ride.



For more information about University Kia, please visit their website at: https://universitykiaofdurham.com/



For more information about the Durham Rescue Mission, please visit their website at: https://durhamrescuemission.org/



