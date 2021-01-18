News: Introducing Old Guy Skincare – All-natural Products Made for the Care of Older Men’s Skin | CitizenWire

SUNDERLAND, Mass. /CitizenWire/ -- With its mission to put the bounce back into older men's skin, Old Guy Skincare™ LLC introduces its first two all-natural skincare products to the American market. Founded by three "old guys," the new Massachusetts-based company offers a simple two-step program to help refresh and rejuvenate men's skin that's "been there and done that."



The two products are Dew It!™, a face toning spray and Soak It Up!™, a face oil serum. Both are made only with natural ingredients, some of which are certified-organic.



"While men's skincare is growing in popularity, no one seemed to be focusing on older men, like us," said co-founder Peter Littell. "Just because you reach a certain age does not mean you have to give up on your skin. We are not invisible yet. Furthermore, anecdotally at least, we know there are many partners and friends of old guys who would love to do something about the skin of their favorite older men. We are happy to oblige."



The founding partners of the company are Peter Littell, Paul Lisseck, and Gerry McCarthy. Ranging in age from 68 to 92, all of them bring decades of experience in the natural products industry. The products are manufactured by Vermont Soap in Middlebury, VT.



Dew It! face toning spray is made with organic Matcha Green tea, organic Schisandra powder, and a blend of other natural ingredients and essential oils. Soak It Up! is made with organic golden Jojoba oil, organic Schisandra powder, and a blend of essential oils.



"One of the key ingredients that we use is our made in the U.S., certified-organic Schisandra, which is actually grown and harvested in Whately, Massachusetts, just down the road from our headquarters," said co-founder Paul Lisseck. "Schisandra is an adaptogen that has been used for millennia in traditional Chinese medicine, and it has known benefits for the skin, especially for older people's skin. It also contains naturally-occurring vitamin C and E, popular vitamins found in serums."



The chief formulator and co-founder Gerry McCarthy has been working with herbs, balms, tinctures, and aromatherapy oils for decades. "I'm very particular about the blends I create," McCarthy said. "I am most interested in functional essential oils that delay the signs of aging, which are wrinkles and sagging skin."



Dew It! comes in a 4-ounce glass bottle, and retails for $30. Soak It Up! comes in a 2-ounce glass bottle and retails for $35. They can be purchased from the company's website at https://www.oldguyskincare.com/.



