News: Platinum Deluxe cosmetics introduces the ​Platinum Collection | CitizenWire

MIAMI, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Platinum Deluxe® cosmetics introduces an eight-piece Platinum Collection which was co-created with Shmuel Ovadia, founder of The Platinum Deluxe®, to celebrate beauty rituals inspired by the transformative quality of crystals. Jennifer T pioneered The Platinum Deluxe as a community dedicated to creating everyday magic for the modern mystic.



Inspired by the healing women in her neighborhood, Jennifer T created a space to teach her followers about the inner workings of modern witchcraft, adding a touch of Platinum Deluxe​®​ skin care to an otherwise bland and misunderstood market. Designed to bring her beauty approach to life, a Platinum Collection was created to coincide with each product. From glowing in the Advanced Biology range, Radiance and Anti-aging collections as well as Skin Caviar to the new Platinum rage.



Each piece is infused with Platinum to enhance and finish their skin-perfecting regime with Anti-Aging Eye Cream.



Platinum Lux Eye Cream will intensely hydrate the delicate skin around the eyes.​ Ingredients include 24K Gold and Platinum, an antioxidant known for its ability to reduce inflammation and free-radical damage.



Platinum Lux Instant Face Lift is our revolutionary formula to turn back the clock. Instantly you will see improvements in fine lines, wrinkles, and puffiness, as well as tightening and lifting of sagging skin. You will look refreshed and rejuvenated and it takes one minute to begin seeing the results.



Platinum Lux Vitamin C Cream is a daily facial lotion with ingredients designed to promote your skin's natural health. Ultra-effective and lightweight in order to be enjoyed by all skin types. Abundance from natural sources including Vitamin C, 24K Gold, and antioxidants for greater potency & visible results



Platinum Lux Collagen Cream will have a powerful anti-aging effect as lines and wrinkles are reduced. This is a versatile cream for day or night. Using the Collagen Cream together with the Collagen Serum will help keep your skin feeling soft, firm, and always looking fresh. Recommended for daily use.



Customers can shop luxury skincare products at Platinum Deluxe® cosmetics. Find the best luxury and designer skincare products to fit your beauty. Customers can shop online at Platinum Deluxe® cosmetics.



To learn more, visit: https://platinumdelux.com/



