News: Sunpro Solar to Expand Solar Service to Virginia | CitizenWire

A national leader in residential solar, Sunpro Solar, announces its latest expansion to the state of Virginia

MANDEVILLE, La. /CitizenWire/ -- Sunpro Solar, a leading provider of solar energy and battery storage in the U.S., announced its most recent expansion to Virginia. The company's expansion to Virginia will help satisfy the demand for lower electricity bills and to create more renewable energy jobs.



"There has never been a better time for people to own their electricity," said Sunpro Solar Founder and CEO, Marc Jones. "Homeowners in Virginia now have a choice that will allow them to get relief from rising utility costs and do something that makes a difference in their communities."



For residents in Richmond and other cities in Virginia, Sunpro will be able to help them purchase solar energy systems, battery backup systems and enhance their savings with energy efficiency upgrades. As a new Sunpro territory, Virginia customers will be eligible for state and utility rebate programs as well as the Federal Solar Investment Tax Credit.



As of 2020, Virginia currently ranks 17th in the United States in terms of total installed solar capacity. In addition, the Virginia Clean Economy Act permits larger solar systems for more power production.



For more information about opportunities and incentives for Virginia homeowners, Sunpro welcomes interested residents to take a look at its Virginia location page: https://www.gosunpro.com/location/virginia/virginia/.



The Sunpro Solar expansion expects to create a significant number of new jobs for the state. Candidates interested in employment opportunities can visit: https://bestsolarjobs.com/.



"We like to hire local installers, salespeople, operations people who know and understand the culture we're selling in," said Gregg Murphy, Sunpro Solar's Chief Revenue Officer. "Our vision is to create great living wages and opportunities to grow and become the best they can be. Solar is our vehicle to do that."



About Sunpro Solar:



Sunpro Solar is a top solar company in the U.S. that provides affordable solar energy and battery storage solutions to homeowners nationwide. Sunpro Solar was named 5th largest residential solar installer in the U.S. by Solar Power World magazine in July 2020. An Inc. 500 company, Sunpro Solar continues to expand as the demand for home solar in the United States rapidly increases. Sunpro Solar has headquarters in Louisiana and currently operates in 17 states.



This release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to, expected energy savings and future industry growth and expansion These statements should not be read as a guarantee of future indicators, performance, or results. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions regarding future events.



Learn more: https://www.gosunpro.com/.

