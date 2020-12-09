News: Recovery Rye Whiskey Raises Over $15,000 For Hospitality Workers Across Indiana | CitizenWire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. /CitizenWire/ -- Nationally Syndicated Radio Host Tony Katz, Blend Bar Cigar proprietor Corey Johnston and Crossroad Vintners' Nolan Smith have raised over $15,000 for hospitality workers in Indiana with the 2020 release of their rye whiskey, "Recovery Rye."



Recovery Rye is an Indiana grown and distilled straight rye, available in restaurants and retail locations across Indiana. Proceeds of every bottle sold goes to the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association (INRLA.org,) which provides grants to bartenders, servers and other hospitality workers who are experiencing financial hardship during the shutdowns associated with Covid-19.



This month, INRLA was presented a check for $15,810.



"Recovery Rye has been a success beyond my wildest dreams," says Katz. "We've started a second run, and we're thinking about how we can keep up this pace, and be even more helpful."



Said Johnston, "Anytime you have a quality product and a clear mission, you're going to be successful. And Hoosiers from across the state of Indiana made sure it was!"



Recovery Rye is 45% ABV (90 proof) aged 27 months and is described as, "An exceptionally smooth rye with Midwest sublime sweetness that was grown and distilled in Indiana." As of now, Recovery Rye is only available in Indiana.



"We look forward to doing this again," said Katz. "The hospitality industry has a long way to go before it's back at full strength. We hope everyone in Indiana continues helping. Buy a bottle of Recovery Rye, and enjoy a drink responsibly this Christmas and New Year's."



About Recovery Rye:



Based in Indiana, Recovery Rye is an Indiana grown and distilled rye whiskey that benefits hospitality workers across Indiana who have been financially impacted by Covid-19. Developed by Blend Bar Cigar owner Corey Johnston and Tony Katz, host of the nationally syndicated 'Eat! Drink! Smoke!' radio program, in conjunction with Crossroad Vintners, Recovery Rye is donating proceeds from every bottle sold to the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association (INRLA.org) which provides grants to servers, bartenders and hospitality workers in need.



Recovery Rye is 90 proof (45% ABV) aged for 27 months and works perfectly neat, on the rocks or in your favorite cocktail.



Please drink responsibly.



Learn More: http://www.recoveryrye.com/

