News: New App Connects Shoppers to Professional Jewelers and Simplifies the Jewelry Buying Process | CitizenWire

LAS VEGAS, Nev. /CitizenWire/ -- The American Gem Society (AGS), a nonprofit association dedicated to consumer protection, gemological education, and business ethics, is excited to introduce their new app, AGS Go. AGS Go is designed to help consumers who are interested in buying fine jewelry by giving them the information they need to find the perfect piece of jewelry.



Users can download AGS Go and access a variety of tools to help them find fine jewelry for their jewelry wish list or gift list. The Find a Jeweler search connects consumers with professional AGS jewelers in their area and gives them information on the jeweler's credentials, gemological education as well as important store information. They can search on either a jeweler's name, stores in a particular radius to their location, or find an appraiser.



Additionally, they can access the American Gem Society's social media sites and browse jewelry for ideas and inspiration. They can also learn more about AGS, or their nonprofit diamond grading lab, and verify their AGS Laboratories diamond grading report on the site by simply entering the report number.



"We wanted to provide access to easy tools and useful information that helped jewelry buyers connect with jewelers they can trust, and who can help them find the perfect piece of jewelry," said Katherine Bodoh, CEO of the American Gem Society and AGS Laboratories. "When you are buying something as valuable and meaningful as fine jewelry, there are a number of factors to consider, from preference to price, to knowing which gemstone or metal is right for you. AGS Go enables jewelry shoppers to simplify the shopping process and enhance the experience, all in one convenient location."



AGS Go can be downloaded for free from either the Apple Store or Google Play. Search for AGS Go.



The American Gem Society, founded in 1934 by Robert M. Shipley, is a nonprofit trade association dedicated to promoting a high standard of ethics, continuous education, and consumer protection within the jewelry industry. The American Gem Society awards credentials for its members, who are held to the highest ethical and professional standards in the industry and must pass annual recertification examinations to maintain their titles. Less than one in twenty jewelers in the country have chosen to meet the exacting standards necessary for membership.



