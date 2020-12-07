News: HousingWire Honors DocMagic’s Brian D. Pannell with 2020 Tech Trendsetters Award | CitizenWire

20-1207-Brian-D-Pannell-696x522.jpg /CitizenWire/ -- DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that its chief eServices executive, Brian D. Pannell, has received HousingWire's 2020 Tech Trendsetters award. Now in its second year, the prestigious award recognizes the most impactful and innovative technology leaders serving the housing economy.



HousingWire's editorial board selected a total of 50 winners based on their professional success over the last 12 months, as well as their overall career accomplishments for both their companies and the industry sector they represent. Winners came from various sectors of tech within the housing economy, including residential mortgage lending, servicing, investing, construction, and real estate.



"Our Tech Trendsetters award recognizes a group of leaders who were critical to the outstanding performance of housing and real estate during this pandemic, finding innovative solutions when everything changed on a dime," said HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler. "We're very proud to celebrate their achievements and honor the impact they've had at such a crucial time."



Brian D. Pannell's solution-oriented approach has helped countless lending entities go "e," positioning them for long-term success and positively impacting their ability to serve their customers during the pandemic.



Brian has been key in driving facilitation, implementation, and industry adoption of multiple DocMagic solutions. One of those solutions is Total eClose(TM), DocMagic's award-winning, single-source eClosing platform that removes all paper from the closing process while leveraging the precision-based accuracy of the company's intelligent, dynamic document generation capabilities.



In addition, Brian has been hands-on in implementing DocMagic's eVault and eNote processes-not just for lenders but also for other members of the supply chain. For example, he worked on Secured Party and Master Servicer/Subservicer for the support of MERS, the Federal Home Loan Banks, Ginnie Mae, and the gap in servicing support that is seen for servicers that don't have their own eVaults.



"I am truly honored to have been named to HW's 2020 class of Tech Trendsetters," Pannell said. "This year has been one of the most challenging in my career given the influx of requests to implement many of our solutions throughout the pandemic and refi boom that is setting volume records. But seeing all the hard work pay off for DocMagic's clients and partners has been very gratifying, and receiving the Tech Trendsetters award at the end of this long year makes it all worthwhile."



In 2020, Brian also helped implement AutoPrep, a new technology that enables DocMagic's Total eClose platform to accept documents from any source by "e-enabling" them for paperless eClosings.



Brian has and continues to serve as an invaluable resource to the mortgage industry as a subject matter expert on end-to-end eMortgage automation, eSigning, eNotarization, eNotes, eVaults, eClosing, eWarehouse lending, and more. He has helped countless lenders, technology service providers, GSEs, and investors understand the immense value of going "e." He's played a key part in where digital mortgages are headed and serves as both a leader and educator to evangelize the industry-wide benefits for the many organizations he works with.



"In its second year, the 2020 Tech Trendsetters once again surpassed all expectations as the housing industry rose up to meet unprecedented challenges," HousingWire Magazine Editor Kelsey Ramírez said. "This year's Tech Trendsetters represent shapers whose innovative solutions continue to inspire the industry."



About DocMagic:



DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops award-winning software, mobile apps, processes, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company's solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. The company's compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit https://www.docmagic.com/.



About HousingWire:



HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to MoveMarkets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.



