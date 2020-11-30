News: Pure Protein, LLC Announces New Website Now Offering Its HLA Reagents and Technical Services to Researchers | CitizenWire

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. /CitizenWire/ -- Pure Protein, LLC (Pure Protein) an HLA company that has developed comprehensive analytical capabilities in the field of human leukocyte antigen (HLA) immunology and an approach to produce soluble forms of the HLA molecule (sHLA), is proud to announce the launch of its new website https://www.hlaprotein.com/.



This new ecommerce website offers academic and commercial researchers the ability to purchase individual HLA reagents to detect, profile, and monitor allele-specific immune responses, as well as HLA peptide epitope binding services to aide in improving the design of vaccination and therapeutic targeting strategies.



Rico Buchli, Ph.D., Pure Protein's Director of Research commented, "For over 20 years, Pure Protein has provided technology and expertise to advance novel therapies and diagnostic tools for applications in transplantation, oncology, autoimmunity, and infectious disease."



He added, "We are excited to now have a website where researchers can easily explore and purchase our inventory of over 250 Class I and Class II proteins in both unmodified and biotinylated forms and Pure Protein's peptide validation, screening and mapping services."



The website is a comprehensive source for HLA proteins, services and scientific resources that will be updated on a regular basis with new products, technical updates and company milestones. For more information visit https://www.hlaprotein.com/.



About Pure Protein, LLC



Pure Protein, L.L.C. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies related to the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) system, formed and exclusively licensed from the University of Oklahoma in 1999. Pure Protein, in conjunction with its affiliates and subsidiaries, aims to bring novel therapies and diagnostic tools to patients across a wide range of application areas spanning from therapeutic development in the fields of oncology, autoimmunity, and infectious disease, to antibody mediated rejection in transplantation. Visit: http://www.pureproteinllc.com/.



Pure Protein is funded and managed by Emergent Technologies, Inc. an innovation solutions and technology commercialization leader headquartered in Austin, Texas. Visit: http://www.emergenttechnologies.com/.



