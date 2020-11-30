News: Oded Carmi Elected to Executive Committee of International Association of Movers | CitizenWire

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. /CitizenWire/ -- At the recent 58th Annual International Association of Movers' (IAM) Meeting, Mr. Oded Carmi, President of DN Van Lines, was voted into the IAM Executive Committee as a Governing Member-at Large for a one-year term. The IAM Executive Committee is the governing body of the International Association of Movers.



The International Association of Movers is the moving and forwarding industry's largest global trade association representing over 2000 member companies that provide moving, forwarding, shipping, logistics and related services in over 170 countries.



Each of the four Governing Members-at-Large serves as Chair of a Standing Committee. Oded has been appointed the Chair IAM's Claims Committee as well as serving as the Co-Chair of IAM's Domestic Asset Based Committee (US-DAB).



In addition to his IAM Executive Committee duties and functions as Member-at-large, Mr. Carmi also serves on the Executive Committee of the American Trucking Associations (ATA) Moving & Storage Conference and is 1st Vice President of the Massachusetts Movers Association.



Of his dedicated commitment to the industry, quite evident in his involvement with IAM, Mr. Carmi shares: "The International Association of Movers addresses specific needs of an industry made up primarily of small to medium-sized businesses domestically and abroad. In the United Stated the industry provides over $10 billion of direct wage employment to Americans."



He adds, "I owe a great deal to the industry associations like IAM that have paved the way for the successful business that DN Van Lines has become. Not only does it make sense to give back to the industry, but it also provides me with a way to contribute to guiding IAM in their mission of service to their members."



His new role at the IAM comes at a time when US asset-based movers have been getting renewed focus and attention. Being an asset-based mover himself, he understands the challenges and struggles of the group: "As asset-based movers, we invest in trucks, warehouses, equipment but most importantly in people. Like most businesses, we are faced with regulatory and environmental challenges which are accelerating change at an exponential pace. We can try to go at it alone, but it makes much better sense to collaborate to solve common issues and develop shared resources through an association like IAM."



Some 99% of all businesses in the U.S. are considered small businesses, according to Small Business Trends Magazine. Representing the needs of these small businesses is at the heart of Mr. Carmi's goals.



To learn more about DN Van Lines visit: https://dnvanlines.com



To learn more about International Association of Movers visit: https://iamovers.org



About DN Van Lines:



DN Van Lines, based in Northborough, Massachusetts and Jacksonville, Florida is a U.S. Domestic Asset Based Mover, one of over 25 million entrepreneurial small businesses that invest in, provide employment and power America. DN Van Lines provides worldwide moving, relocation and logistics services to private consumers, government, and corporate transferees. It is especially proud of its close working relationship with US Transportation Management Command in a common mission to provide strategic moving services to uniformed military service members and their families.



