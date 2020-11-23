News: PCS International selected by RSM Computer Services as exclusive provider | CitizenWire

CHICAGO, Ill. /CitizenWire/ -- PCS International (PCS), a Chicagoland based technology service provider, is excited to announce that it has been named the exclusive provider to all clients of RSM Computer Services (RSM) for technology service, support, and maintenance services.



RSM customers will also have immediate direct access to the PCS sister companies: PCS Cloud Solutions and Business CyberSecurity Solutions, allowing them a one-stop shopping experience for all their technology needs.



"PCS International is thrilled to be selected to help Bob Biegon and RSM to support their customers as he moves towards a well-deserved retirement. We can leverage our experience in the business world to help their customers with a wide range of technology solutions," said Ron Searle, President and founder of PCS International.



"I can't imagine a better fit - definitely a Win - Win for my clients and friends!" said Bob Biegon, President and founder of RSM Computer Services.



To learn more visit https://www.pcsintl.com/rsm



About PCS International:



With locations both downtown and the Chicagoland suburbs, they have 34 years of experience supporting the technology needs of companies of all sizes and industries across Northeastern Illinois.



During COVID-19, PCS International has been well positioned to help our clients adjust to the rapidly changing technology landscape that a decentralized workforce brings, including the challenges that come with networks, cloud hosting, and cyber security. Additionally, we have been assisting many private schools with the move to effective and engaging remote learning models.



Further Contact:

Ron Searle, President

rks@pcsintl.com

847-348-3900



Locations:

* 1608 W Colonial Parkway, Inverness IL 60067

* 500 North Dearborn, Suite 705, Chicago IL 60654

Learn More: https://www.pcsintl.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2020 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.