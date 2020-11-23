News: Bright Road Recovery Contracts with Magellan to Provide Eating Disorder Treatment for Blue Shield Subscribers | CitizenWire

CLAREMONT, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Bright Road Recovery, the Inland Empire's Premier Eating Disorder Treatment Program, announced today that they are now in-network with Magellan Healthcare. This is good news for Blue Shield subscribers in the Inland Empire who are looking for help with anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder, or ARFID. Since Magellan is the mental health benefits administrator for most Blue Shield policies, many who have Blue Shield of California, or other Blue Shield policies, will have more access to excellent care, closer to home.



"We are so pleased to be able to provide services for more individuals in our community who are seeking help for their eating disorder," said Bright Road Recovery's Executive Director and Certified Eating Disorder Specialist Supervisor, Tamson Overholtzer, LMFT, CEDS-S. "The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic have increased the need for support and treatment, and we look forward to being there for those who need us."



The pandemic has affected how everyone receives mental health or medical care; however, Bright Road Recovery was among the first eating disorder treatment programs to transition both their intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization programs to a telehealth format, maintaining almost completely uninterrupted services at the beginning of the shutdown in March.



"It was an amazing sight to see our team swing into action when it became clear that in-person programming wasn't going to be safe and a shutdown was imminent," Overholtzer stated. "We talked about how to make sure not to lose any of the effectiveness of the program, and then everyone pitched in to make sure their part was handled. We made the switch in only five days, and with almost zero glitches."



"We know that doing everything remotely on the computer is challenging and exhausting for everyone. We are proud of the ways we've kept the fidelity of our in-person program, so that there's no drop off in quality for our patients," says Katie Ingram, Program Manager. "We've also managed to keep many of the personal touches that help our patients feel connected to us and to the program. For patients who live nearby, we have daily meal pickups and a chance to receive materials for the day's group sessions--and for those who aren't nearby, we accommodate to make sure their needs are met in a different way."



While the Bright Road Recovery team looks forward to the days of in-person programming in the future, for now, they feel confident that they are providing excellent care of all their patients--including, now, those who have Blue Shield insurance---or other insurers who have partnered with Magellan for their behavioral health needs.



About Bright Road Recovery:



Bright Road Recovery has been the Inland Empire's premier eating disorder treatment program since 2014, providing intensive outpatient program (IOP) and partial hospitalization program (PHP) care. Bright Road Recovery also offers outpatient psychotherapy for individuals and families as well as professional nutritional counseling by registered dietitians.



Bright Road Recovery is accredited by the Joint Commission, and is the first eating disorder treatment center to receive accreditation from MET(T)A Protocol, which recognizes this program as having trauma-centered, mindfulness-based, EMDR-integrated program.



Located in the historic Claremont Village, Bright Road Recovery has easy freeway and Metrolink access. Parking is easy and plentiful in their private lot. For more information, please visit https://brightroadrecovery.com/.



