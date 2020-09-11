NEWS: Axis Graphic Installations Plays a Role in Historic 2020 March on Washington

ATHENS, Ga., Sep 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Axis Graphic Installations found its world-class sign installation services on full display during the recent March on Washington, held August 28, 2020 - the 57th anniversary of the historic gathering where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech. Ice cream carts featuring Axis-installed signage were used to distribute water, supporting peaceful protesters who participated to acknowledge racial injustices and incite change.



Featuring signage designed and produced by Signarama DC North, these "hydration stations" used during the March on Washington are a reflection of Axis' diverse expertise. The unique project represents the more creative side of the company's services, which span from wall murals and large-scale exterior graphics to vehicle wraps and transit signage.



As a leader in sign installation, Axis is trusted by sign companies nationwide to install their high-end graphics due to their expert craftsmanship, attention to detail, outstanding professionalism and impressive turn-around times. With more than 60 combined years in the business, the Axis leadership team has perfected every type of installation - evident through the "hydration stations" used during this historic event.



"It was an amazing feeling to see our work in the midst of such an important event," said Axis CEO & PDAA Chairman Ken Burns. "It's projects like this that make us proud to serve the signage industry. This is by far the most important purpose our company has served to date - supporting the people of our country exercising their constitutional rights and fighting for change."



Axis Graphic Installations has proven its capabilities on the national stage, successfully servicing the installation needs of sign companies across the country including the North Atlantic, Mid Atlantic, South Atlantic, South Florida and Southeast regions. The company prides itself on collaboration with leading sign companies who have come to rely on Axis to expertly install signage with a top-notch team that boasts credentials including PDAA Master Certified Installers, Avery Dennison Certified Installers and 3M Preferred Installers.



Additional information about Axis Graphic Installations can be found online, at https://www.axisinstalls.com/.



Information about Signarama DC North can be found by visiting https://www.signarama.com/ and using the search function in the upper right-hand corner.



About Axis Graphic Installations



Axis Graphic Installations is a leader in the sign and graphics installation industry, with an expert team that promises quality craftsmanship, top-notch professionalism and efficient installations. They are the trusted installer of murals, outdoor signage, vehicle wraps, transit signage and more for sign companies, advertising firms and media agencies.



Axis currently services Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida with a division office managing each regional operation.



*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0911s2p-axis-graphic-carts-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: Ice cream carts featuring Axis-installed signage were used to distribute water to peaceful protestors. These "hydration stations", with signage designed and produced by Signarama DC North, are a reflection of Axis' expertise in all types of unique signage installation projects.



MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Ken Burns, CEO

(844) 294-7872 | (844) AXIS-USA

admin@axisinstalls.com



News Source: Axis Graphic Installations

Related link: https://www.axisinstalls.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.