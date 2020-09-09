NEWS: ReverseVision VP Wendy Peel Selected for a Most Powerful Women in Fintech Award by PROGRESS in Lending Association

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Sep 09, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- ReverseVision, the leading technology provider for the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse lending program market, today announced that company Vice President of Sales and Marketing Wendy Peel has been recognized as a Most Powerful Women in Fintech award honoree by PROGRESS in Lending Association. Now in its second year, the annual awards program honors women who are shaping the future of financial services technology.



Peel was recognized for her two-decades' senior leadership experience driving sales growth at enterprise technology firms. Under Peel's leadership, ReverseVision has achieved record revenue growth. To date, the ReverseVision platform is used by all 10 of the top-ten HECM lenders and supports more reverse mortgage transactions than all other systems combined. Since joining the company in 2016, more than 2,500 lenders and brokers have enrolled in the ReverseVision platform, which serves nearly 10,000 active users.



In support of broadening lender adoption among forward lenders, Peel led ReverseVision's Fall 2019 transformation as an API-enabled flexible reverse lending platform, unveiling a new logo as part of its revised mission and rebranding. Peel also conceived the inaugural ReverseVision UserCon to highlight best HECM origination practices, offer expert marketplace insights, and gather guidance on future product development.



Before joining ReverseVision, Peel served as vice president of sales and marketing at CommercePromote, a cloud-based SaaS applications provider, where she executed a corporate rebranding campaign repositioning the company as an enterprise marketing and operations technology leader. Additionally, Peel has held executive sales and marketing positions at iCoStore, LLC; Take Notice, Inc.; PNA, Inc.; and TransPerfect Translations.



"Wendy's ability to understand the needs of our diverse customer base and stay ahead of a rapidly fluctuating mortgage market have helped build ReverseVision into the organization it is today," said ReverseVision CEO John Button. "We applaud her work connecting mortgage lenders with the technology they need to serve borrowers at every stage in life."



About ReverseVision



ReverseVision, Inc. is the leading Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage program sales and origination technology platform, supporting more reverse mortgage transactions than all other systems combined. The company's comprehensive product suite flexes to lenders' unique business and operational models, connecting all lending participants across the entire reverse mortgage lifecycle to meet borrowers where they are in life. A five-time HousingWire TECH100(TM) company, ReverseVision continues to build on its technology's pioneering capabilities with frequent enhancements.



