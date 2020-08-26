NEWS: ‘Work to live, not live to work’ reveals new HomeWorkingClub survey

NEW YORK, N.Y., Aug 26, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- HomeWorkingClub, a global home working portal, has revealed insights into remote working and freelancing through a new survey. The company reveals that home life and health are now more important than career progression, development and even money. The survey found that 75% of remote workers plan to work from home more in the year ahead, while over 50% of freelancers and remote workers plan to have second jobs or side gigs.



The new survey from HomeWorkingClub has revealed a keen focus on working to live, not living to work. The survey sought the views of freelancers, remote workers and those not currently working from home to gain insights into post-COVID working attitudes. The results show a clear focus on family life and health, over and above career progression and financial gain.



"People universally want to work to live, not live to work. Nowadays, career progression, professional development, and even money take a clear backseat compared to health, home life and happiness," said Ben Taylor, Founder, HomeWorkingClub.



The results showing workers' priorities were conclusive, as were those showing how much people plan to work from home over the course of the next year. 75.3% of remote workers plan to work remotely more over the coming 12 months. 62.4% of them stated that this was as a direct result of COVID-19, as the longer-term impact of the pandemic on working life becomes clearer.



"It's clear that workers want to do more remote work and have more control over their lifestyle.," adds Taylor. "What's also interesting is the overwhelming evidence that the trend towards remote working and freelancing has nothing to do with an aversion to hard work. Indeed, a significant proportion of workers plan to increase their hours of work or start a second job/side gig over the year ahead."



Setting up a second job or a side gig is one way to try and ensure job security in these testing economic times. The HomeWorkingClub survey found that 56.5% of remote workers plan to do so in the next year, along with 51.1% of freelancers.



The survey also explored what it is about freelancing and remote working that holds so much appeal, aside from the obvious point about it being an ideal social distancing arrangement. For remote workers, it was the enhanced work/life balance that was top of the list. 75.3% reported that more family/leisure time was one of the best things about remote working. Mental health benefits come into play too, with 69.4% flagging up stress reduction as one of the best benefits.



For freelancers, 76.6% of respondents felt that the ability to make their own hours was one of the best things about working freelance, followed closely by being their own boss (56.7%), job flexibility (51.8%) and more family/leisure time (51.1%).



The COVID-19 pandemic has changed working life in countless ways, as the HomeWorkingClub survey results reflect. 87.8% of respondents feel that the working world has changed forever.



Taylor added, "Employers who want to emerge from the pandemic as leaders in their fields need to make sure they take these findings into consideration. Financial incentives and career development opportunities are no longer the key drivers. Instead, companies need to mould their operations around the new normal - and that means factoring in ways to ensure that their employees can prioritise their family life and their health in the long-term as well as the short-term."



