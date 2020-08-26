NEWS: ReverseVision Taps Credit Union Veteran Justin Burns as VP Operations, Invests in Platform Enhancements with Hire of Two Senior Software Engineers

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug 26, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- ReverseVision, the leading Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse lending platform, today announced the hire of credit union veteran Justin Burns as VP operations, and Senior Software Engineers Aron Weiler and Alan Guitierrez.



"Our mission is to bring reverse mortgage lending forward with an API-enabled lending platform that makes it possible for loan officers to evaluate and originate HECM and private reverse mortgages alongside forward lending programs," said ReverseVision President Joe Langner. "To that end, we've invested heavily in talent that will accelerate API development and integration partnership timelines. We look forward to delivering increased value to our customers with the help of Justin, Aron and Alan."



New to the ReverseVision team are:



* Justin Burns, VP Operations



Justin Burns possesses two decades' experience leading operations for financial and technology organizations. At ReverseVision, Burns will oversee company operations, identifying opportunities for process and structural optimization. Previously, Burns led service delivery operations at San Diego County Credit Union, the fifteenth largest credit union in the United States. Burns also has held positions as Senior Technical Advisor at Clear Solutions Advisors, Director of Technical Services and Operations at Pointivity Cloud Solutions, and Director, Service Delivery at Alliant International University. Burns holds a Master of Business Administration in information technology and business management.



* Aron Weiler, Senior Software Engineer



Aron Weiler has 20-plus years' experience heading software teams at global medical and science organizations. Before joining ReverseVision, Weiler served as Director of Software Engineering at Truvian, a San Diego-based medical diagnostic equipment firm, and Systems Architect, Senior Principal Software Engineer at BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX). Weiler has developed patents for computing architecture and a centralized medical device system.



* Alan Gutierrez, Senior Software Engineer



Alan Gutierrez possesses ten years' senior software development experience at global technology and medical device manufacturing corporations. Previously, Gutierrez has held roles as Senior Software Development Engineer at medical device manufacturing and software firm Breg, Senior Software Developer at global technology leader Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) and Senior Software Engineer at BD.



