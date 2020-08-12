NEWS: Spodak Dental Group Offers Summer Smile Special: Invisalign For $0 Down

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug 12, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- While many people enjoy traveling or relaxing during the summer months, the Spodak Dental Group team encourages those who wish to improve their smile and their confidence to do exactly that. The summer months are a great time to invest in one's smile, and in an effort to help community members achieve their smile goals, the Spodak Dental Group team offers several financing options for Invisalign, the worldwide teeth-straightening method.



The Invisalign treatment provides the most advanced clear aligner system in the world. Backed by more than 20 years of development and innovation in the smile industry, the Invisalign system has helped to transform more than 7 million smiles all across the world. Dr. Craig Spodak and the Spodak Dental Group team are an Invisalign VIP: Platinum Plus provider and treats teens and adults. The Group is the largest general dentist provider of Invisalign in Martin, Palm Beach and Broward counties and has helped to transform more than 1,600 cases, and counting.



"Our team is highly trained in the Invisalign method and provide such amazing results that roughly 98% of our Invisalign patients wish that they started it sooner," said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist and Global Faculty Member for Invisalign. "This is because our comprehensive facility makes it convenient for our patients to enroll in treatment and handle everything from financing to scheduling to providing free whitening during treatment. We are recognized around the world as one of the highest-ranked general dentists to provide the Invisalign treatment to our patients, and couldn't be more proud and excited."



The goal of Spodak Dental Group's dental team is to help all of their patients achieve their smile goals, so the team provides several financing options to make sure they are able to comfortably fit their treatment needs into their lifestyle. In most cases, patients are able to begin their Invisalign journey for $0 down and can get started the same day.



For patients who require financing, the Spodak Dental Group works with third-party financing companies including Care Credit, Lending Club and Lending Point, all of which provide interest-free or credit score-based interest fees and low monthly payments. They also offer Compassionate Financing for current patients who have a good credit history, accept most PPO insurances and can help to maximize your orthodontic allowance, and also offer a discount for patients who are able to pay upfront and in full. The treatment coordinators are extremely knowledgeable and are happy to review all financing options to find the best option that fits within patients' goals.



To schedule a complimentary Invisalign consultation, which is offered virtually or in the office, please call or text (561) 303-2413 or email Invisalign@SpodakDental.com.



About Spodak Dental



The Spodak Dental Group, a 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida's premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation's only in-office dental labs. Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call or text (561) 303-2413 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com for more information.



News Source: Spodak Dental Group

Related link: https://www.spodakdental.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.