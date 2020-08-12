NEWS: One of a Kind 6.5-ACRE CAPE COD ESTATE now available to the Market at $1.5 MILLION

ORLEANS, Mass., Aug 12, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Cape Living Now with Beach Road Properties is proud to announce this peaceful Cape Cod retreat in the center of BREWSTER, Massachusetts. Close to Cape Cod Bay Beaches, Kettle Ponds and all the beauty, shopping and dining of BREWSTER. Offered at $1.5 million, this exceptional property is being marketed by Guy Tunnicliffe, Broker/Real Estate Sales of Beach Road Properties in ORLEANS, Massachusetts.



This 6.5-acre estate is a peaceful sanctuary from the moment you ease onto the long, winding driveway and arrive at the stunning Nantucket-style farmhouse. Thoughtful architectural details of interior and exterior spaces make you feel instantly at home. Enjoy the complete privacy of the terraced gardens and surrounding woodlands.



The floorplan is ideal for entertaining. The first floor includes a lovely foyer, an elegant and welcoming formal living room with fireplace and stunning "twelve over twelve" paned windows; an alcove bar, a large library that doubles as a media room, and a home office. The flooring throughout the front of the house is beautiful white oak and the molding is custom-milled. The view when entering from the side farmer's porch looks straight through the large, round dining room and out to the beautifully landscaped gardens; this detail is not to be missed!



A double-sided fieldstone fireplace is at the center of the kitchen and family room. The gourmet kitchen features pickled cherry cabinets, mahogany and bluestone countertops, vaulted ceilings and wide pine floors and a commercial-style gas range with 4 gas/propane burners + grill+ griddle and double ovens, large butler's pantry, a greenhouse window overlooking the kitchen garden, and so many more ingenious features.



With vaulted ceilings, plenty of light, a dressing area, and direct access to the gardens and outdoor shower, the first-floor owner's suite is a dream. The bath includes a marble tiled shower and twin pedestal sinks, and the extra-large walk-in closet features a custom, built-in shoe rack. The back of the house can be shut off from the front when entertaining or working from home, providing an oasis unto itself.



The second floor has 3 spacious bedrooms, a full bath and plenty of storage. With the future in mind, this level is also rough-plumbed for 2 additional en suite bathrooms.



The large, unfinished basement is currently separated into 5 distinct areas and a finicky nose does not detect a whiff of odor! It currently serves as an architect's home office, kids' playroom, craft station, large storage area and huge home workshop. It also is also rough-plumbed for an additional full bathroom.



With an abundance of thoughtful design, the additional features of the house include 3-zone central air, central vac, whole-house sound system, solid bronze exterior hardware, integrated burglar and smoke detector system, exterior light timer system, three zoned irrigation system, oil heat with 2 double-walled tanks, new indirect water heater and new well tank.



Outside you have 6.5+ acres separated into 3 lots (one of the 2 additional lots may be buildable but the buyer must do due diligence with the town), French drain surrounding the house (no need for gutters), 4-acre inactive cranberry bog, kettle pond, kids' play area, 3 out buildings, formal terraced gardens with bluestone patio and steps, an outdoor screened family area, outdoor shower and a custom laundry yard behind the house for summer drying. Included with the property are architectural plans for a two story, 2-car garage.



Your new home is near everything Brewster has to offer: wonderful shopping, restaurants, beaches (just 1.3 miles to Paine's Creek Beach, 2.2 miles to Sesuit Beach and 1.9 miles to Upper Mill Pond Landing) and, of course the joy of living in paradise!



About Beach Road Properties:



Beach Road Properties is a boutique real estate office located on Cape Cod in Orleans, Massachusetts specializing in Luxury Properties. Serving Lower Cape Cod for over 20 years. Visit https://www.capelivingnow.com/ to learn more.



