NEWS: SimpleNexus’ Pamela Faulkner and Anna Ratanawan Named to HousingWire’s 2020 Women of Influence List

LEHI, Utah, Aug 04, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, today announced that Director of Mortgage Solutions Pam Faulkner and Vice President of People Operations Anna Ratanawan have been named 2020 HousingWire (HW) Women of Influence honorees. Now in its tenth year, the Women of Influence awards program recognizes high-achieving women across the mortgage, real estate and fintech industries.



"SimpleNexus applauds Pam and Anna for being recognized as Women of Influence who are shaping the future of the housing economy," said SimpleNexus Founder and CEO Matt Hansen. "Their savvy, expertise and professionalism make it possible for us to continue setting the bar for what a digital mortgage platform should be."



Faulkner was recognized for keeping SimpleNexus' fast-growing team of more than 100 technologists grounded in what really matters to frontline mortgage lenders. Her three-decade career in mortgage technology includes 13 years at cloud-based mortgage finance technology provider Ellie Mae. Faulkner also serves on the board of directors and audit committee of the Farm Credit of Western Arkansas, a unit of the Farm Credit System, America's oldest government-sponsored enterprise (GSE).



Ratanawan was recognized for building the highly passionate and productive teams that have been pivotal to SimpleNexus' emergence as a digital mortgage technology frontrunner. Notably, Ratanawan reorganized SimpleNexus' product and engineering divisions, a change that has accelerated SimpleNexus' product roadmap and enabled staff to advance their skill sets. Before joining SimpleNexus, she served as director of people operations at online fashion boutique Jane.com and senior human resource manager at global project management SaaS firm Workfront. Ratanawan is an elected member of the Utah County Executive Human Resources (HR) board of directors where she organizes meetups, education and training for HR professionals and mentors HR students.



"This year's Women of Influence represent leaders who have faced some of the most unprecedented challenges the housing industry has seen in years," HousingWire Magazine Editor Kelsey Ramírez said. "Their strength set an example of leadership that impacted not just their teams or companies but the industry overall. This was one of the most competitive years we have ever seen for the award."



The full list of 2020 HW Women of Influence honorees can be viewed at https://www.housingwire.com/articles/here-are-housingwires-2020-women-of-influence/.



About SimpleNexus, LLC:



SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company's best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers and real estate agents to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures - all on the go.



About HousingWire:



HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 40,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 4 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com/ or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.



