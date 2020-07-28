NEWS: Denmon Pearlman Shows Real Character in New Brand Video, ‘Tampa Bay Warriors for Justice’

TAMPA, Fla., Jul 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Denmon Pearlman recently released a new brand video showcasing why their Tampa Bay law firm is relatable, fun, and trustworthy.



The video features Trial Attorneys and Partners of the firm Christian Denmon, Nicole Denmon, and Lee Pearlman in their true forms: honest, easy-going, and experienced.



The video, entitled, "Demon Pearlman Tampa Bay Warriors for Justice," features the partners of the firm making light fun of the status quo law commercial.



"Traditionally, law firm commercials are dramatic, ominous, and present an immediate law solution to foreboding issues one may face when in need of a lawyer," stated Christian Denmon, Partner and Lead Personal Injury Attorney for the firm. "In many cases, law firm videos stick to a reliable formula. They mention who they are, what they do, and provide a brief testimonial from a current or previous client. We knew we wanted to do something different than that and out of the box."



Denmon Pearlman decided to try a different strategy and work a different angle that they believed would resonate with individuals on a more relatable and personable level. Bits of comedy, real career backstory, and an open door to their family and success is what shines through in the narration of the storyline.



While their own career reputations and accolades devoted to law speak for themselves, they made sure they kept the overall message clear, "You are in good hands with Demon Pearlman."



There are scenes that break a metaphorical fourth wall showing their funny-side and their personalities. Their message portrayed in the video is very clear: you can trust us because we know how to help you in your time of need.



Demon Pearlman is known in the Tampa Bay Area community for their passion in standing up for their clients in times of need as well as for their community events and charitable causes including local school insensitive programs for the underprivileged youth.



If you are in need of law services and are a Tampa Bay area resident please visit https://denmonpearlman.com/ or call (813) 514-3232 to speak to the firm regarding your case.



About Demon Pearlman Trial Lawyers



Denmon Pearlman Trial Lawyers is a legal firm specializing in Personal Injury, Family/Divorce, Estate Planning, and Criminal Defense with offices located in Tampa, St, Petersburg, and New Port Richey. Founded by husband and wife team, Christian and Nicole Denmon and Lee and Nicole Pearlman, the firm stands on its principles of having open communication with clients and treating them like family.



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/e6nXRYjLqpI



