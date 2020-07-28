NEWS: Easyriders announces in honor of its 50th Anniversary the Classic Easyriders Complete Digital Magazine Collection in partnership with GIT Corp.

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jul 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Pepper Foster, CEO of Easyriders, the rock-n-ride brand, is excited to announce "Classic Easyriders Complete Digital Magazine Collection - 50th Anniversary Special" by GIT Corp. This massive library of the history of Easyriders features 554 digital magazines.



Classic Easyriders Complete Digital Magazine Collection - 50th Anniversary Special packs 554 complete digital magazines on a USB flash drive, featuring every single issue published from June 1971 through September 2019 showcasing the vintage classic magazines and history of the eponymous magazine.



Including more than 70,000 pages of photos, historical articles from the original journalists, David Mann artwork who was a California graphic artist whose paintings celebrated biker culture, motorcycles, motorcycles and more motorcycles - let's not forget the most beautiful biker women on the planet! The USB is Windows, Mac, iOS and Android compatible.



This colossal collection releases on September 15, 2020. It will be available for purchase for $60 and is currently available for presale at: https://gitstore.gitcorp.com/shop/ols/products/classic-easyriders-complete-digital-magazine-collection



About Easyriders:



In 1970, Easyriders was established as a platform for motorcycle enthusiasts to immerse in the rugged, on-the-road lifestyle championed by the counterculture movement and legendary riders. More than a magazine, Easyriders is now a lifestyle brand. In celebration of the 50th anniversary, Easyriders is expanding the brand to encompass exclusive, major-label product collaborations, insider events, and a quarterly coffee table-style book jam-packed with gorgeous photography and feature stories. With a nod to Easyriders' roots in independence, passion, and freedom, and with newfound emphasis on international travel, design, and entertainment, Easyriders has flown full throttle into a new era. Learn more: https://easyriders.com/



About GIT Corp.:



In 2003, GIT Digital pioneered the digital revolution in the comic book industry with the line of Complete Comic Book Collection DVD-ROMs featuring the heroes of the Marvel Comics Universe. GIT's Complete Collections offered fans and collectors as many as 600-plus complete issues of these more than forty-year-old heroes on a single DVD. Their line of best-selling collections included such iconic Marvel titles as The Amazing Spider-Man, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Captain America, The Incredible Hulk, The Avengers, Iron Man, Star Trek comics, The National Lampoon, MAD Magazine, Archie Comics, and more. GIT's Complete Comic Book Collection have themselves become collectibles, with some titles selling on the collector's market for as much as triple their original price. Learn more: http://www.gitcorp.com/.



