NEWS: Rhode Island Manufacturer Increases Production of Protective Face Shields amid Nationwide COVID-19 Resurgence

JOHNSTON, R.I., Jul 14, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the nationwide resurgence of COVID-19, A&H Worldwide recently increased production of their protective face shields to keep up with the rising demand. These affordable face shields are made of durable 16 pt. PETG plastic with a comfortable foam headband and an adjustable elastic band. They are available in a multitude of quantities to anyone interested and can be customized if desired.



"We've been manufacturing these face shields for over 3 months now and we're finding that the demand for them is increasing with the recent resurgence of the virus," said Chuck Simard, director of international operations. "A leading national pharmacy chain recently purchased over one million of our shields to be sold in their retail stores," he added. The plastic face shields offer benefits that cloth coverings don't, including improved communication, ventilation, less face touching and they can be easily sanitized and reused.



The face shields are suitable for many industries including retail, grocery stores, food service workers, first responders, police & fire, schools and for anyone required to work directly with the public.



For more information or to purchase the face shields, please call 401-943-5040 ex: 546, email sales@aandhworldwide.com or visit http://www.aandhworldwide.com/.



About A&H Worldwide



For over 50 years, A&H Worldwide, a global leader in product packaging, has been providing the world's leading retail brands with innovative, creative packaging. Headquartered in Johnston, RI, A&H Worldwide has facilities in the US, Europe and Asia. A&H Worldwide re-tooled their factory in March 2020 to produce protective face shields in an effort to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic.



