NEWS: Evans Waterless Coolant Demonstrates a Clear Advantage in the Indian FTR750 Scout Flat Track Motorcycles

SUFFIELD, Conn., Jul 14, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Evans Cooling Systems, manufacturer of the only waterless engine coolant, today announced that every Indian Scout FTR750 produced since 2017 has been factory filled with its patented waterless coolant, because of its proven ability to perform under extreme conditions without boil-over or overheating issues. With a boiling point of 375 degrees Fahrenheit, over 150 degrees higher than traditional water-based antifreeze, Evans gives racers greater capacity to handle the high temperatures of performance racing without fear of hot spots, high pressure, or losing coolant.



The 2017 and 2018 AMA Grand National Champion Jared Mees and 2019 Champion Briar Bauman both use Evans in their Indians to stay ahead of the competition. In the brutal Las Vegas heat, Travis Pastrana used Evans in his Indian Scouts for his record setting jumps broadcasted live on the History Channel.



"Evans waterless coolant gives us a huge racing advantage, as it performs well past the failure point of water-based coolants," said Dean Young, Indian Motorcycle Flat Track Race Team Manager. "We never worry about overheating and won't use anything else."



Off the track, the FTR750s in museums and collections are protected from corrosion, electrolysis, and even freeze-burst damage. "In addition to powersports equipment, Evans waterless coolants are used by car collectors and museums around the world to protect vehicles from the effects of water," added Mike Tourville, Sales and Marketing Director at Evans.



For more information, please contact: Mike Tourville at mtourville@evanscooling.com or call 860-668-1114.



About Evans Cooling Systems:



Evans Cooling Systems, Inc., headquartered in Suffield, CT, has focused on engine cooling for over 25 years. Evans revolutionary waterless coolants protect against the effects of water, such as overheating and boil-over in the most demanding applications. Evans' advanced technology can improve performance and reliability for the demands of muscle cars, hot rods, off-road, power sports and classic vehicles.



For more information on Evans Cooling Systems, Inc. and its waterless engine coolants please visit https://www.evanscoolant.com/. For orders and dealer inquiries please call 888-990-2665.



