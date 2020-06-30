NEWS: SimpleNexus and Optimal Blue enhance integration to deliver fully integrated mobile rate-locking solution

LEHI, Utah, Jun 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, today announced significant enhancements to its integration with Optimal Blue, the leading provider of secondary marketing solutions and data services in the mortgage industry. The combined solution is the industry's first to enable loan originators to lock loan pricing from a mobile device.



Now, mutual customers of SimpleNexus and Optimal Blue can run pricing scenarios and request rate locks directly from the SimpleNexus mobile or web application. Two-way data integration between SimpleNexus, Optimal Blue and the lender's loan origination system streamlines the lock request process to minimize manual data entry, advancing loan originators straight to the results page whenever possible.



"Loan pricing can change throughout the day with little advance warning, especially in today's turbulent market," said SimpleNexus COO Ben Miller. "The ability to rapidly lock a loan from a mobile device puts loan originators at a tremendous advantage, enabling them to more effectively manage high volume and close more deals."



Optimal Blue has seen record-setting system volume every month since February 2020, with clients using its enterprise product eligibility and pricing engine to lock well over $1 trillion in mortgage volume in the last 12 months alone.



"To handle today's unprecedented level of activity, lenders need to leverage integrations that create efficiencies and make rate locking processes more scalable and effective" explained Optimal Blue Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Alliances Bob Brandt. "Optimal Blue's integration with SimpleNexus puts accurate mortgage rates at the fingertips of borrowers and loan officers - no matter what device they're using."



About SimpleNexus, LLC:



SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company's best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers and real estate agents to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures - all on the go.



About Optimal Blue:



Optimal Blue's Marketplace Platform connects the industry's largest network of originators, investors, and providers. More than $1 Trillion of transactions are processed across the platform each year, facilitating a broad set of secondary market interactions like pricing, locking, hedging, and trading of mortgage loans. For more information, please visit https://www2.optimalblue.com/.



