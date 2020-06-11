NEWS: ACE Home Services Honors Our Warriors by Providing a New AC to Military Member this July 4, 2020

PHOENIX, Ariz., Jun 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- ACE Home Services is a top HVAC and Plumbing company servicing the Phoenix Metro area. For years since it was founded, they have provided homes with quality AC and Heating facility maintenance, equipment installation, and repair, ensuring smooth operation in homes. This veteran owned and operated company is proud to support and hire military members for over 25 years.



In keeping with esprit de corps, the company announced they will be taking nominations from the Phoenix Metro community to select a military member, who will be the recipient of a new air conditioning unit. ACE Home Services will pay for the cost of the unit and provide the equipment installation. Throughout the month of June and up until July 3, 2020, submissions for nominations can be made online at https://www.acehomeaz.com/honor-our-warriors/ - or by calling 602-943-2000.



The announcement of the selected military member will take place Saturday, July 4, 2020.



Veterans, active duty and reserve military members are eligible to be nominated. The selected individual must be a homeowner that resides within the Phoenix Metro area. One unit will be replaced for a single household. Additional work, such as duct modifications, are not included.



This July 4th, ACE Home Services would like to take the opportunity to honor veterans and families in the surrounding community. It is a chance for all of us to thank and be mindful of those who serve or have served our country.



The Owner and CEO, Kwan Jin, is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. In addition to actively hiring veterans of all military branches, ACE Home Services also gives additional discounts to all military members and first responders.



The Director of Marketing, James Sesay, is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Regarding the overall goal of the campaign, James says "Too often many of us take the sacrifices that led to our independence and current freedoms for granted. This year, as a company, we want to go above and beyond the normal discounts and appreciations. This year, we want to truly give back to those that serve our country."



With an A+ rating from the BBB, ACE Home Services provides support for businesses and homes in more than 28 cities.



For more information, please visit their website - https://www.acehomeaz.com/about-us/



