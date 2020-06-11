NEWS: California-based Travel Company Well Poised for Wholesale Travel Growth

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Jun 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Serenity Time, a private wholesale travel platform, is starting to see a big upswing in consumer interest to travel again. Travel searches and increased booking activity appear to be a sign of things to come.



"Post-pandemic, people are really looking forward to getting out of their houses and experiencing new things again," Derek Gough, president, Serenity Time, says. "It's times like these that make people realize what's truly important in their lives. Spending time with loved ones is almost always at the top of everyone's list."



According to Gough, some of the greatest discounts and deals the travel industry has seen in a long time will deliver amazing opportunities for travelers in the years to come.



And, Serenity Time is set up for success. It provides its members direct access to wholesale travel and guaranteed lowest pricing on all major forms of travel including hotels, private residences and cruising as well as access to timeshare resorts without the need for ownership or annual maintenance fees.



"True wholesale" pricing is delivered by eliminating middlemen and the pricing markups required to support billion-dollar advertising budgets. Serenity Time prides itself on a commitment to continually listen to customer feedback while providing top-notch customer service to its members at prices guaranteed to be lower than all public travel sites.



Gough says that there's a hidden world of "true wholesale" travel opportunities to be had and they've figured out how to make them available to consumers. In fact, he's convinced that once people understand the system that they will never look at travel the same way again.



To learn more, visit: https://serenitytime.world



About Serenity Time



For more than 25 years, Serenity Time and its partners have formed alliances throughout the wholesale travel industry. These alliance partnerships allow its members access to wholesale travel pricing typically unavailable to the general public.



