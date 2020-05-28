NEWS: James F.X. Payne joins pExchange LLC as Vice President of Special Projects

ARLINGTON, Va., May 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- pExchange LLC, a leading provider of innovative government PPBE budgetary software, database management and advanced analytics solutions, just announced that James F.X. Payne has joined the company as Vice President of Special Projects.



Jim brings over 35 years of IT and Federal Sector experience to pExchange, as well as significant expertise building large, scalable businesses. Formerly with Dun & Bradstreet Government Solutions as a Business Development Executive, Special Projects, Jim leveraged the company's unique business forensic data sets and data analytics capabilities to solve major national security issues for the Intelligence Community, such as money laundering, illicit finance, shell companies, and counterintelligence.



Prior to D&B, Payne was President of the Public Sector for Z&A Infotek, SVP/GM of National Security and Cyber Infrastructure at Telcordia Technologies, President of Federal Telecom for Bechtel National, Inc., SVP/GM for Qwest Communications and VP of Sprint/Nextel Communications' Government Division. Twice, while at Telcordia (1996) and Sprint (2000), he earned the prestigious Federal 100 industry award for significant achievements in federal information technology. During his Sprint tenure, he also established its Government Division and grew it from $3M to $750M over six years, covering virtually every civilian and independent agency.



"Jim is a heavy hitter with a valuable background in building strategic partnerships at the Federal Government level. In addition, he is conversant in the technical aspects of software and database solutions - a rare combination. Jim will be a great asset as we look to expand our offerings throughout the Department of Defense and other Federal Agencies," said Enrico Serafini, CEO of pExchange.



Presently, Payne presently serves on the Board of Directors of the Armed Forces Communication and Electronics Association (AFCEA), the AFCEA Cybersecurity Committee, and the board of Linden Resources which focuses on career employment for the disabled. He is also one of the Board of Trustees officers of Gallaudet University.



About pExchange LLC



Founded in 2015, pExchange (p-exchange.com) is a leading provider of budget software, database management & advanced analytics solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense. pExchange's team of highly skilled developers, data scientists, and database architects build solutions to modernize and automate highly complex business processes. Its software enables government agencies and commercial enterprises to save time, improve accuracy, drive higher productivity, and make better, evidence-based decisions.



