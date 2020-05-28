NEWS: Universal Electronics, Inc., invests in new manufacturing equipment

WHITEWATER, Wis., May 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Electronics, Inc., (UEI) has invested in new capital equipment to improve PCBA manufacturing processes and increase capacity. These new investments will allow UEI to continue meeting the unique needs of their clients in industries including medical, industrial, consumer, and security. Most notably, UEI has recognized the industry-leading accuracy and reliability of the ASM ProcessLens a precise and flexible 5D inline Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) system.



"SPI gives Universal Electronics the capability to identify solder joint defects at an early stage and solve the issue before it becomes a problem downstream," said Rick Jensen, owner and president of UEI. "This allows our company to provide a higher quality end product for our customers and meet their exacting product requirements."



Through this capital, UEI is quickly adjusting to meet an increased demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic while also looking forward towards advances in electronics manufacturing technology. These investments are just UEI's latest in a long-term investment roadmap to continue meeting critical time-to-market demands. The company celebrated their 40th year in electronics contract manufacturing this past January by investing in additional manufacturing capabilities.



"With the ASM Process Lens we will eliminate solder printing defects before they occur. In addition, we will be enjoying a permanent and proactive optimization of the printing process, as well as better yields, and a more stable, productive SMT line with less operator interventions," said Steve Highley, facilities and engineering manager at UEI.



These recent capital investments also include Branson's Integrated Ultrasonic Plastic Welder 2000 IW+, a self-contained ultrasonic plastics assembly system, and Epilog's Fibermark S2, a laser with flying-optic design and high-quality engraving results.



About Universal Electronics, Inc.:



Founded in 1980, UEI has two certified facilities in the upper Midwest. The Whitewater, WI and East Troy, WI facilities are ISO9001:2015, ISO13485:2016, FDA, and ITAR registered. With 40 years of manufacturing excellence, UEI offers flexible engagement models and fast, cost-effective time to market strategies. Additional information about UEI and NPI-Plus and their services may be found at http://ueinc.com/ and http://www.npi-plus.com/.

