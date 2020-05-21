NEWS: Lowden Street Capital Announces Acquisition of Southern Air Custom Interiors, Inc.

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala., May 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Lowden Street Capital, a private equity firm focused on rural market investing, acquired Southern Air Custom Interiors, Inc., an upholstery company out of Haleyville, Ala. that focuses on custom aircraft interiors, on April 30, 2020.



Founded in 2017 by Matt Bean, Lowden Street Capital is a private equity firm currently raising its second fund. Lowden Street focuses on small business buyouts in rural communities, assisting small business owners with transitioning their businesses from one generation to the next by offering investing, consulting, and other strategic services.



Southern Air Custom Interiors, Inc. has been customizing aircraft interiors since 1992, and is well known within the industry for the quality of their craftsmanship. Led by two female furniture upholsterers, Southern Air has established itself as a premier aircraft interiors operation for Cessna, Gulfstream, and Mooney owners, among many other brands. Southern Air Custom Interiors plans to expand service offerings by offering aircraft maintenance and avionic services to meet the needs of its customers.



"I am excited to welcome Southern Air to the Lowden Street family-let's take to the skies!" said Matt Bean, Lowden Street Capital Managing Partner. "I have been thoroughly impressed with their work on private aircraft, client mixture, and high ethical standards, and I look forward to working with their team to streamline processes, increase efficiencies, and expand sales channels."



Mr. Bean went on to comment, "to support the addition of new sales channels, Southern Air intends to grow its staff by hiring for new technical jobs, which I find inspiring given the current complications facing the U.S. economy."



In anticipation of the acquisition, Lowden Street Capital recently hired Texas Christian University MBA graduate Melissa Shahbaz to serve as Junior Director. For that announcement and more information on the dynamic team at Lowden Street Capital, visit LowdenStreet.com.



Founded in 2017 by Matt Bean, Lowden Street Capital is a private equity firm located in Alexander City, Alabama. Lowden Street is strategically focused on rebuilding and developing mature and small businesses in rural markets.



