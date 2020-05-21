NEWS: Celebrating International Tea Day, Specialtea Gifts Announces Their New Product to Fight the Quarantine Blues

RALEIGH, N.C., May 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The global pandemic has impacted many facets of American life, causing stress and uncertainty. Specialtea Gifts today announced the launch of their new product, the "Dunk A Trump" Tea Infuser. This tea infuser was designed as both a humorous gift and an actual tea infuser. It has an exceptional likeness to Donald Trump, highlighted by his signature yellow hair and red tie. This product is perfect for a product that represents the office of the President of the United States and appeals to both Democrats and Republicans alike.



Specialtea Gifts is an online retailer selling tea infusers and other tea-related products that attract those interested in political and pop culture.



"Our aim is to have our products provide much-needed amusement and bring laughter, especially during hard times," says owner Karen Baumann. Baumann not only owns the company but has a 20-year history as a licensed clinical social worker. "This product helps reduce stress in two important ways. Not only does it encourage tea drinking, which is known to reduce stress by relaxing the body and the mind, but it also provides a good laugh."



In an article entitled, "The Benefits of Laughter," Judy Lemke, MS, LPC, LCSW, states, "Mental health benefits of humor and laughter include the reduction of stress, depression, anxiety, and fear. It elevates mood, and increases energy levels, improves memory and alertness."



In addition, if you are feeling frustrated with President Trump, you can "Dunk A Trump." Or if you are watching a press briefing where President Trump berates a member of the media, you can make some tea and "Dunk A Trump." The Dunk A Trump has stylish retail packaging that is colorful and patriotic. The box is perfect for gift-giving. You can buy this perfect birthday or Father's Day gift online and observe social distancing.



"So, indulging in a soothing cup of chai while dunking Trump may be the cure to all of your emotional needs. And yoga, don't forget yoga," adds Baumann.



You can find the "Dunk A Trump" Tea Infuser at https://specialteagifts.com/ or at Amazon.com.



