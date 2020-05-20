NEWS: California Bluegrass Association Announces Turn Your Radio OnLINE webcast series

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The California Bluegrass Association (CBA) has announced the launch of Turn Your Radio OnLINE, a webcast series starting Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 6 p.m. Pacific Time, and continuing each Saturday through June 20. This new online music event is inspired by the CBA's annual Father's Day Festival, held in Grass Valley, California, since 1975.



The lineup includes nationally known and popular California bands performing online from their "shelter in place" locations and broadcast over the web to bluegrass fans worldwide. Performers featured in the series include Tim O'Brien, Laurie Lewis, Molly Tuttle, Lonesome River Band, Special Consensus, Joe Newberry & April Verch, and many more.



The webcasts will be accompanied by an online auction to raise funds for the CBA's newly announced COVID Artist Relief Fund. Items being auctioned include fine acoustic instruments, books, music lessons, historic bluegrass memorabilia, and items of interest from popular musicians.



Turn Your Radio OnLINE will also feature live interviews, online interaction, and more, connecting with the energy of California's thriving bluegrass scene. Watch for our expanded show on June 20.



"Bluegrass and Old-Time music have always been about people gathering together," according to Theresa Gooding, president of the CBA. "We approached this project with a sense of urgency to create a new infrastructure and fun content, in order to connect our community and support our talented musicians."



Geoff Sargent, CBA chairman, added: "Artists' livelihoods have been devastated. The CBA membership has mobilized to help raise money for these amazing bands, creating this exciting series of live performances to reach an even broader audience."



The Performance Schedule and info about the Auction can be found at https://www.turnyourradio.online/



About the California Bluegrass Association:



The California Bluegrass Association is a nonprofit organization, founded in 1974, and dedicated to preserving and promoting Bluegrass, Old-Time, Gospel, Traditional Instrumental and Vocal Music of the United States. The CBA is one of the oldest and largest Bluegrass Associations in the world with over 2,700 members and produces events throughout the year including the Father's Day Bluegrass Festival, music camp and jamming campouts. The CBA is devoted to encouraging and supporting the next generation of bluegrass fans, pickers, and professionals with pioneering programs such as our Youth Academy and Kids on Bluegrass. Please visit us at https://www.cbaweb.org/ and become a CBA member to help support our mission.



Current updates can be found at https://www.turnyourradio.online/



