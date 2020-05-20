NEWS: Houston-Based RevSherpas LLC Announces New Strategic Consultancy for Small Business Owners

HOUSTON, Texas, May 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- As many small businesses face uncertainty surrounding restructuring and are being forced into new operating paradigms like remote commerce, one consulting firm has launched to fill the desperate need of a revenue growth acceleration strategic advisor. As a new consulting and coaching agency, RevSherpas LLC aims to assist business owners by utilizing their deep experience in strategic customer relationship management ("CRM") and customer experience ("CX") transformation to deepen client loyalty and elevate business performance.



The Houston-based agency is now offering consultations and services through remote servicing via phone, video conferencing, and screen shares. Unlike other generalist consulting firms, all service offerings specialize in advancing the customer experience and CRM systems and processes for companies.



Founder Kevin Wessels leads the company with 10+ years of strategic sales and marketing consulting experience. His expertise focuses on accelerating revenue growth and optimizing cash flow for business owners via customer engagement strategies and tactics in client attraction, acquisition, retention, and reactivation. Proficient in Spanish, he is also uniquely qualified to serve a vast array of clients with unique customer bases.



"We specialize in helping business owners or sales and marketing executives overcome the myriad challenges currently presenting themselves during this COVID-19 epidemic," states company founder Kevin Wessels. "Our mission of being client-focused is something we stand by."



He adds, "Not a day goes by without small businesses closing and global brands adjusting their future quarterly - even annual earnings forecasts significantly down due to widespread supply chain disruptions and dampening customer demand. We have the tools in place to address these challenges head-on."



RevSherpas' goal is to support business owners and marketing executives who need to overcome the specific challenges presenting themselves in the wake of the current pandemic. They help their clients achieve the aforementioned benefits in order for their companies to be sustainable, adaptive and excel in a more remote environment.



About the Company:



RevSherpas LLC is a Houston, Texas-based boutique consulting agency focused on educating, empowering, and enabling small to mid-sized businesses to exponentially outperform in any economy, transform from industry laggards to leaders, and dominate their competition. The company's customer experience consulting and business elevation coaching services accelerate revenue growth and increase client retention for business owners, CMOs, and CIOs throughout the US, Canada, and Latin America.



For more information regarding RevSherpas, please contact Founder & Managing Director, Kevin Wessels directly at 1-800-569-1374 or via email at kevin@revsherpas.com. To learn more about the company and the remote consulting services being offered, please visit https://revsherpas.com/ for more details.



News Source: RevSherpas LLC

Related link: https://revsherpas.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.