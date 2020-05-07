NEWS: Pet Poison Control Center has 100% Increase in Calls Related to Household Cleaning Concerns

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., May 07, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Many pet lovers are taking COVID-19 cleaning recommendations to the extreme. The veterinary toxicology specialists at Pet Poison Helpline have seen a 100% increase in the number of calls from concerned pet owners about the potential misuse of common cleaning items including hand sanitizer, bleach and wipes on or near their pets.



Our toxicology experts have put together a brief video highlighting the dangers of using these products, and how to safely protect your pets and family during this pandemic.



"People are very concerned about their families during this COVID-19 crisis," said Dr. Ahna Brutlag, DVM and senior veterinary toxicologist, "and that includes their pets. When we started receiving calls from panicked pet parents regarding possible poisonings related to COVID-19 cleaning fears, we felt we needed to educate the pet loving community on the safest way to do it."



Pet Poison Helpline's goal is to not only educate pet lovers about this important threat, but to encourage them to share the video with their friends and loved ones. Below is a link to the video, which is posted on our YouTube channel and at https://www.petpoisonhelpline.com/covid-19/cleaning-products-and-pets/.



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/UFUuuz8lE8s



About Pet Poison Helpline



Pet Poison Helpline, the nation's leading animal poison control center, is available 24 hours, seven days a week for pet owners and veterinary professionals who require assistance treating a potentially poisoned pet. The staff provides treatment advice for poisoning cases of all species, including dogs, cats, birds, small mammals, large animals and exotic species. As the most cost-effective animal poison control center, Pet Poison's fee of $59 per incident includes follow-up consultation for the duration of the case. Pet Poison Helpline is available in North America by calling 800-213-6680.



Additional information can be found online at https://www.petpoisonhelpline.com/.



