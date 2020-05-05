NEWS: Top of Mind enhances ‘Client for Life’ Workflow to help lenders retain 2020’s record-breaking influx of refi customers

ATLANTA, Ga., May 05, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, today announced enhancements to its "Client for Life" Workflow. Available to users of SurefireCRM, the Client for Life Workflow helps lenders protect market share by creating over 100 distinct opportunities to stay connected with borrowers over a five-year period.



"Lenders can expect to face fierce competition for a significantly diminished pool of purchase loan applicants in the future. Protecting today's market share - including holding on to a huge wave of recently acquired refi customers - will be a business imperative," said Top of Mind Chief Creative Officer Sherwood Lawrence. "SurefireCRM's Client for Life Workflow makes it effortless for originators to stay 'top of mind' with borrowers by delivering a steady stream of value-adding content through a carefully selected mix of communication channels, which now includes our exclusive Power Calls and Power Messaging features."



The Client for Life workflow leverages multiple communication channels to ensure lender messages resonate with customers no matter their individual communication preferences. For purchase customers, the workflow kicks off with a closing gift delivered to the customer's new home. Over the next 60 months, customers receive a carefully curated mix of high-impact emails, direct-mail marketing, personalized voice recordings powered by Surefire Power Calls and dynamic text messages leveraging Surefire Power Messaging.



Surefire Creative Content has earned a combined 16 gold and platinum trophies from the Hermes Creative Awards and AVA Digital Awards since the beginning of the year. Top of Mind's in-house marketing team leverages decades of marketing and mortgage industry experience to engage customers' curiosity, excitement and sense of humor, creating emotional connections that make a lasting impression. Unique, personalized outreach is generated for each customer based on individual milestones, from birthdays to loan closing anniversaries to refi opportunities. Lenders can customize the Client for Life Workflow by adding links to their own marketing collateral.



To learn more about SurefireCRM's Client for Life Workflow, please visit https://www.topofmind.com/



About Top of Mind Networks:



Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com/) started as a bootstrapped direct-mail marketing company. Today, the company is recognized as the mortgage industry's most-relied-upon provider of marketing automation and creative content solutions. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind's SurefireCRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business. With intuitive, "set it and forget it" workflows and award-winning content, mortgage professionals are able to effortlessly maintain and deepen their emotional connections with clients.



